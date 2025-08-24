When Does Arizona Commit RJ Mosley Start His Season?
Arizona Wildcats have landed many different targets and many different places in the 2026 recruiting class as this has been a priority for them and for the remainder of the nation as this is the class that is now what makes this class so special is all the athletes that they have in the class that are undeniably good which Arizona has had the chance to land multiple of in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
This has many believing that they have the chance to do great things down the line, and they likely will, thanks to the players that they have been able to land due to this coaching staff's culture and overall way of recruiting.
One of the states that they recruited extremely heavily out of is the state of California, which is one of the better states in the nation when it comes to recruiting arguably the best state in the nation when it comes to recruiting as they have the most prospects in the country, however that does give them a bit of an advantage so you have to look at it at a neutral standpoint, and it's safe to say that no matter what they are within the top five when it comes to the states of recruiting, which is something that the Arizona Wildcats have acknowledge and will continue to recruit heavily out of.
The Wildcats landed one of the better players in the state of California when it comes to a different positions as they have landed one of the players at the wide receiver position in the state of California and someone that will be able to play on the outside and they have been targeting many different slot receivers to pair up with him however he has argued with the best outside receiver in the class as he has a great frame and is set to make his high school debut for the final season very soon.
That prospect is RJ Mosley from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. He is set to begin his season on Friday as he takes on one of the better teams in the state of California however, he is part of one of the better teams in the state of California and is expected to win this game as they take on the Granite Bay Grizzlies in their own home stadium as they are the home team in this contest.
This will be a major start to the season for Mosley and Pittsburg High School.