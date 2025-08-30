Who Should Arizona Watch for on Saturday's Game Against Hawaii?
College football is officially back as the Arizona Wildcats have gone through two football camps and have laid the foundation for a much improved season than last year, where they went an underwhelming 4-8 in their debut season in the Big 12.
It is head coach Brent Brennan's second year leading the team and he, along with the rest of the coaching staff, has done all they could to prepare their team for the upcoming season, from adding more depth to positions that desperately needed it, to implementing the Red Line mindset.
"It is our first opportunity as a football program, our first opportunity as a city and as a University to own the night," Brennan said. "We've been talking about that all offseason. I think that's a really important thing. We talk about what we want our gameday environment to be here and what we want our atmosphere to be like. I know our administration has been incredibly diligent."
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are visiting Arizona Stadium after a walk-off 23-20 victory over the Stanford Cardinal and are looking to spoil any hype that may surround the Wildcats.
In that game against Stanford, multiple players shined during the battle that saw Hawaii down 10-0 early in the first quarter and come back to fight to the very end.
Here are three players that Arizona may have to watch and plan for in order to ensure success and a win to start the season off.
Micah Alejado
Alejado was one of the key factors in Hawaii's win over the Cardinal, throwing 27-for-39, 210 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards when the play called for it. Alejado redshirted last year as a freshman after appearing in three games and seeing limited action. His potential showed in the final game of the season, where he went 37-57 for 469 yards and five touchdowns against New Mexico while also rushing for 54 yards on 10 attempts.
The emphatic performance got him in the record books for being the first UH player with more than 450 yards in the air and 50 on the ground. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Las Vegas, NV product injured his foot in the third quarter of the game last Saturday, limiting his production. That will be something to watch for.
Pofele Ashlock
Ashlock quickly became Alejado's favorite target as the game panned out. He caught nine receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. averaging 7.7 yards per catch. So far, Ashlock has gone all 20 games he played in with at least one catch, making him a reliable receiver in those games. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Euless, TX standout led all Hawaii receivers (63), and receiving yards (721) as a junior.
Clearly, Ashlock has continued his momentum on from last season to now. He is a player that Arizona will have to game plan for. No matter who lines up on him in coverage, they will have to be at their best to minimize his catches.
Zhen Sotelo
Sotelo is perhaps the most experienced offensive lineman among the starters, playing as the left guard in last week's win over Stanford. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior out of Wai'anae, O‘ahu started the first nine games as left guard and was a top 15 player in the Mountain West at that position with a grade of 68 according to Pro Football Focus. Whether it be Tiaoalii Savea, Leroy Palu, or Deshawn McKnight, they will have to be aggressive and violent to get past Sotelo.
