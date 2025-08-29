What Wildcats' Brennan Had to Say Ahead of Season Opener
The college football season is back, and we are officially just one day away from the season opener for Arizona against Hawaii under the lights at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona coach Brent Brennan said the team captains for the season opener will be Noah Fifita, Tre Smith and Genesis Smith.
Opening Statement:
"It is an exciting time of year obviously going into the first game in a little over 48 hours out. It is our first opportunity as a football program, our first opportunity as a city and as a University to own the night. We've been talking about that all offseason. I think that's a really important thing. We talk about what we want our gameday environment to be here and what we want our atmosphere to be like. I know our administration has been incredibly diligent."
On the importance of the home crowd:
"This is a great opportunity. It's going to be a great night here at Arizona Stadium. I'm excited for our fans (and) for the students to show up. I think (one) important thing that the city of Tucson, our University, our alumni and fans need to know is that we can't do it without you. Every team that kicks (butt) on Saturday's in the fall has a great fan base that shows up and impacts the outcome of the game everywhere... We can create that same atmosphere here at the University of Arizona if we will own the night and that starts on Saturday. I can't wait to see what this team does."
On the honor of having Tyler Loop and Jonah Savaiinaea return as honorary captains:
"I think it's really special that those guys want to come back. I think it speaks to the experience that they had at the University of Arizona. I think it's important when your football alumni come back just to re-engage with the fans. Obviously both of those guys, they've has a pretty good start to their NFL careers. I think that's something that is special. I'm excited to see all of them and I think our players will be to and I think our fans will be."
On how the team has responded in practice this week:
"I think we've had a great week of practice. I think as the game plan tightens up and guys get really comfortable and settle in, I'm excited to see practice (on Thursday). We're going to be in the stadium. I'm excited about that. I'm excited to be under the lights... I think it's going to be really beneficial for them."
On feeling heading into season opener this year compared to last year:
"I think in both situations, I was really excited. I think (on) this team, we know the players better. We've spent more time with them. We feel like our culture is more ingrained and guys have a much better understanding of redline and a much better understanding of what our expectations are for them. I think that part feels better, so I definitely think it feels more comfortable. We know what gameday looks like... The operation of it obviously feels more comfortable, but I'm excited to see our team play."
