Three Offensive Players For Kansas To Watch Against Arizona
Arizona picked up a big road win over Colorado this past weekend out of its second bye week. The Wildcats sit at 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in Big 12 conference play, needing to win just one of their final four games to reach a bowl game in year two under coach Brent Brennan.
The Wildcats return to Tucson to host a Kansas team coming off a 38-21 win at home over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks sit at 5-3 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.
Here are three players to keep an eye on this weekend on the offensive side of the ball for Kansas against Arizona's defense.
QB Jalon Daniels
There was a lot of hype on Jalon Daniels heading into last season. It was a disappointing year for Kansas until the last month of the season, when it finally started to show flashes of what the hype was about.
Daniels has picked up where he left off last season so far this year. After throwing 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year, Daniels has tossed 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions so far this year. Across the six conference games, he has thrown 11 touchdowns to just one interception.
Daniels has also proven to be very capable as a runner with 10+ carries in five games this season. Arizona was better defensively against Kaidon Salter as a runner last week against Colorado, but they'll be facing another challenge this weekend with Daniels also being mobile.
WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
The leading receiver for Kansas, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., has hauled in 36 passes for 537 yards and four touchdowns. His yardage puts him top 10 in the conference so far this season in receiving totals. He is also in the top 15 in receptions.
Henderson has been a little quieter as of late, hauling in no more than three receptions the past few weeks. His big performance on the season came against Cincinnati when he caught five passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. It is one of two games for him this season in which he caught multiple touchdowns.
TE Boden Groen
Tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns, Boden Groen has also hauled in 29 passes for 332 yards receiving on the season. He is coming off finding the end zone last week against Oklahoma State, hauling in all four of his touchdowns in conference play.
