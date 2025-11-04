How Week 10 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats
It was a dominant win for Arizona this past weekend on the road over Colorado, 52-17, to move the Wildcats to 5-3 on the season, one win away from reaching a bowl game in year two under coach Brent Brennan.
Noah Fifita was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after completing 11-of-19 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns. It was his second time winning the award this season.
Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.
Texas Tech defeats Kansas State 43-20
The Red Raiders continue to roll through their competition outside of one loss against Arizona State.
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton returned behind center, throwing for 249 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had another big game on the ground with 88 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Wildcats to an early 7-0 lead after one quarter before Texas Tech dominated the next three quarters.
Utah defeats Cincinnati 45-14
It was a statement win for the Utes at home over a Cincinnati team that entered the weekend undefeated in conference play.
The Bearcats were without Evan Pryor in the backfield, but they still averaged almost seven yards per carry with seven different players seeing at least one carry.
Wayshawn Parker ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for Utah.
West Virginia defeats Houston 45-35
In arguably the biggest surprise of the weekend in the conference, West Virginia picked up its first win of the season in conference play on the road against a Houston team that entered the weekend 7-1 on the year.
The Mountaineers were double-digit underdogs and wound up winning themselves by double-digits.
The 45 points tied a season-high for West Virginia. They dominated on the ground, rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns as a team. The run game was led by freshman running back Diore Hubbard who ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. also ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas hauled in 10 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns.
Baylor defeats UCF 30-3
Baylor broke a two-game losing streak in a big way with a dominant performance at home.
It was 417-225 in favor of Baylor in total yards.
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson was held to just 137 yards passing against Cincinnati in the game prior. He bounced back with 267 yards and three touchdowns through the air against UCF.
Arizona State defeats Iowa State 24-19
In another shocking result in the Big 12 this past weekend, Arizona State went into Ames without its offensive stars in quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and still defeated Iowa State.
The Cyclones have lost four games in a row since defeating Arizona.
Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns as part of a huge rushing effort. He will start the rest of the season as Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham announced that Leavitt underwent season-ending surgery on a lingering foot injury.
Kansas defeats Oklahoma State 38-21
The Cowboys were competitive for most of the game, but they have still yet to win a conference game.
Kansas scored 28 points in the second half, led by 232 yards and three touchdowns combined on the ground as a rushing attack.
Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores threw for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Big 12 matchups in Week 11:
Houston at UCF
No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech
Colorado at West Virginia
Kansas at Arizona
Iowa State at TCU
What are your thoughts on the Big 12 as a whole this season? Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow as well.