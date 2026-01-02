3 Keys to Arizona’s Defensive Success in Holiday Bowl

The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats take the field for the final time of the 2025-2026 season on Friday in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl, which will be held at Snapdragon Stadium at 4 p.m. (MST). They will be facing possibly their most formidable opponent, the SMU Mustangs, who are also looking to end their season with a statement victory.

Arizona ended its season with a 9-3 record, a significant step up from last season's 4-8 record in Brent Brennan's first year as head coach. SMU finished its season with an 8-4 record and is just one year removed from playing in the College Football playoffs, losing in the first round to Penn State.

The Mustangs' offense is a potent one that can overwhelm an opposing defense with a fatal passing game and a rushing attack that will get the best of any team. The Mustangs had the third-best overall offense in the ACC, the fourth-highest scoring, and the best passing attack.

Arizona's relentless defense is more than up to the task of nullifying SMU's offense, which it has done to its Big 12 opponents all season long. Let's take a look at what the Wildcats need to do to end their stellar season with one final win.

Contain Kevin Jennings

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws the ball during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jennings has had himself a stellar season, throwing for 3363 yards and 26 touchdowns through 12 games played. His number of touchdowns is the second most in the ACC, and his total yards are the third most.

All season long, the Arizona defense has struggled with dual-threat quarterbacks; however, a lingering injury has kept Jennings from showing his athleticism on the ground. The Wildcats should be able to keep Jennings at bay by utilizing a creative blitz package that Danny Gonzales has used all year.

Cause turnovers

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As dangerous as SMU's passing game is, it has been prone to turning the ball over to the other team. Although Jennings has thrown for the second-most touchdowns in the conference, he also has 10 interceptions on his stat sheet.

The Wildcats' defense has capitalized on quarterbacks' mistakes all season, as they are the No. 1 defense in the Big 12 in forcing interceptions, recording 19 in 12 games, two of which went back for touchdowns. Arizona will need to generate more turnover if it wants to shut down the high-powered Mustangs' offense.

Stop the run

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) attempts to take the ball out of the hands of the Baylor Bears during the fourth quarter of the game at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Both T.J. Harden and Chris Johnson Jr. are top 25 running backs in the ACC. Harden amassed 747 yards and seven touchdowns while Johnson gained 463 yards and four touchdowns. The significant weakness in Arizona's defense has been its struggles with stopping the run. The Wildcats are getting back Tiaolii Savea from the injury list, which will help boost their chances os stopping SMU's running game.

What else do you think Arizona needs to do on defense to ensure a convincing victory? Tell us by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.