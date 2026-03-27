3 BOLD Observations After Arizona's Convincing Win Over Arkansas

The Sweet 16 curse has ended for the No. 1 seeded Arizona Wildcats, as they handled business with ease and routed the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 109-86, advancing them to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015.

What jnow waits for head coach and the electric Wildcats is a date with the Purdue Boilermakers this Saturday. Purdue advanced by defeating the No. 11 Texas longhorns in a close 79-77 game.

Arizona is through to the Elite 8 for the first time under Tommy Lloyd 🤩#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kNhfhQ4lll — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2026

It was a competitive game in the early minutes that saw the Wildcats clinging on to a 14-11 lead with 14 minutes left in the first half. Arizona then went on a run to take a 28-17 lead with 10 minutes remaining and eventually went not halftime with a 54-43 lead.

What happened in the second half was pure domination, as the Wildcats took a 78-57 lead with 13 minutes to go in the game. Arizona never let its foot off the pedal and ended the game with a 109-88 victory.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

There are a handful of reasons why the Wildcats were able to handle the Razorbacks with such ease, so let's take a look at three that stood out the most to us.

Wildcats Offense Proved To Be Too Much For Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Billy Richmond III (24) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

For the first time since 1997, six players in the Wildcats' starting lineup scored in double digits. All five starters scored at least 14 points while Tobe Awaka, the big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, scored 14 to go along with a team high seven rebounds.

Koa Peat was TOUGH in Arizona's win over Arkansas 💪



Peat finished with 21 points on 8-11 shooting pic.twitter.com/QrGouv8zjy — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 27, 2026

Brayden Burries was impressive in Arizona's Sweet 16 win over Arkansas.



Burries finished with 23 points on 7-11 shooting in the blowout win. pic.twitter.com/HySOwxcP8g — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 27, 2026

It was the freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries who led the team. Burries came in first with 23 while Peat was close behind with 21. By the end of the game, Arizona's percentage from the field was an impressive 64 (37-for-48) and its 3-point percentage was 63 (5-for-8).

Arizona's Work on the Glass Weighs Heavy on Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) dunks the ball past Arkansas Razorbacks forward Nick Pringle (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona's defensive attack was a suffocating one that had the Razorbacks struggle to make their buckets, specifically at the 3-point line. It is what Arizona had been doing all season long as it is ranked third in defensive efficiency.

The Wildcats punished the Razorbacks for every missed shot, snagging 19 defensive rebounds and making a quick transition to score points on the other end. Arizona's dominance on the glass is the reason why it is the second best team at the Division I level in defensive rebounds.

Getting to the Free Throw Line no Problem for the Wildcats

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Wildcats had no issue drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line for easily scored points. This latest game against Arkansas was no exception, as Arizona ended the night going 30-for-39 (77%) from the charity stripe.

This proved to be a major part of Arkansas' downfall this game, as the Razorbacks shot 13 less free throws (26) and made 19 less (21), despite endign with a better percentage (81%).