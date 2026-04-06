5 Best Moments From Arizona's Final Four Run

It was a season that was filled with the highest of highs nd the lowest of lows as the Arizona Wildcats made it to the NCAA Tournament, got to the Final Four for the first time in 25 years and in Tommy Lloy's head coaching career.

Arizona fell to the 1-seed Michigan Wolverines in the semifinal game by a score of 91-73, but the Wildcats' efforts and run will not be forgotten by the faithful who cheered them on all season. Many veterans who were with the Wildcats for several years, but a handful will stay and help Arizona make it back.

Hell of a ride. Thank you Wildcat Nation. pic.twitter.com/R5GXHTcv7M — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

Now that Arizona's season has ended, let's take a look at five unforgettable moments from the Wildcats' run that we may never forget about.

1. Arizona Makes It Past Sweet 16

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

For a long time, it has seemed like the Wildcats were destined to never make it past the Sweet 16, suffering heart breaking losses in the third round. Arizona had never made it past the Sweet 16 since 2014, when it lost to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Elite Eight when Sean Miller was the head coach.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd and his team not only stopped the curse, but they obliterated it. In that round, Arizona dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks and won that game by a score of 109-88, propelling the Wildcats to the Elite Eight.

2. Arizona Wins in Convincing Fashion To Move On to Final Four

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball defended by Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona's tournament run did not stop at the Elite Eight, as it won that next game by outscoring the Purdue Boilermakers by 22 points in the second half to win by a 79-64 score to move on to the Final Four. Arizona is notorious for having an elite-level basketball program, but could not seem to get past the Elite Eight, let alone get there.

The last time the Wildcats made it to the Final Four, the great Lute Olson was still leading the team as a head coach. If anyonoe could halp surge Arizona past the Elite Eight, it would be Lloyd as he was hell bent on bringing glory back to the Wildcats.

3. Lloyd Announces He Is Staying With Arizona

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd claps his hands against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Throughout the entirety of the tournament, rumors swirled around the Wildcats that Lloyd was being pursued hard by North Caroline to fill the vacant head coaching position. Although coaching the Tarheels may sound like a dream job to college hoops fans everywhere, Lloyd felt that his home was in Tucson. He vowed to help build the Wildcats into a constant contender.

"I'm happy to announce, I'm staying at Arizona," Lloyd said in a Final Four press conference. "We've been able to get some things done the past couple days...Arizona basketball, you know what it means to me when I say it's a special place and that always comes from the bottom of my heart."

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with a referee Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd's new deal with Arizona will keep him locked down to the 2030 season and will pay him $7.2 million annually.

4. Lloyd Gives Lute Olson Shoutout After Elite Eight Win

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After the Wildcats' convincing win over the Boilermakers, the emotions were flowing out of Lloyd in his postgame interview. During that interview, Lloyd made sure to mention Lute Olson, who was Arizona's longtime head coach. Olson coached the 2001 team to the Final Four, which was the last time the Wildcats had been there until now.

“I know this -- There’s a good-looking guy with white hair looking down on us right now that’s happy!”



Tommy Lloyd pays his respects to the legendary Lute Olson. pic.twitter.com/lkWbzpOPhu — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

Olson eventually stopped coaching in 2007 and Arizona moved on with another person to be the leader of the team. His legacy will never be forgotten by the Wildcat faithful.

5. Burries Scores 600th point in Sweet 16 Game

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona outscoring Purdue 48-26 in the second half was not the only remarkable thing to happen to Arizona in the Elite Eight matchup. Burries scored 14 points in that game, which is a pedestrian amount for the team's leading scorer.

What made that stat line special was his passing 600 points on the season. The last time that had been done by a Wildcat was in 2017, when DeAndre Ayton achieved the milestone. Burries is most likely headed to the NBA Draft after this season. For the short time he was here, he will be remembered as a lethal scorer who possessed professional-level talent.