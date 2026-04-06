Wildcats Report Card: Grading Arizona’s Starting 5 This Season

Arizona’s historic season is officially over after suffering a 91-73 loss in the Final Four. They won 36 games this season, which is a program record.

The Wildcats earned a plethora of awards this season due to the success and talent they had. Let’s take a look at how each starter did for the Wildcats this season.

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Jaden Bradley: A

Jaden Bradley spent the last three seasons with the Wildcats and improved every year. His senior season performance earned him the Big 12 Player of the Year . He averaged 13 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

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Bradley was not just a leader on the court, but he was exceptional off the court. Teammates and Tommy Lloyd talked all season about how Bradley was a great leader in the locker room. His leadership was prevalent on the court, as he ran the Wildcats' offense.

Brayden Burries: A+

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Brayden Burries exceeded expectations significantly this season. He was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, so his expectations were high, but he shot them through the roof. Burries started slow, but once conference play started, he was off to the races.

Burries led the Wildcats in points and steals per game. He averaged 16 points, five rebounds and 2.4 assists. Burries started all 39 games for the Wildcats this season. His play has put him in a prime position to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

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Ivan Kharchenkov: B

Ivan Kharchenkov played in Germany and developed through the Bayern Munich youth system. He played for FC Bayern Munich before joining the Wildcats. Kharchenkov is definitely not your average freshman.

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His overseas roots were on display this season with his play style. Kharchenkov was the glue guy for the Wildcats. He would fill passing lanes, dive for loose balls and is overall a smart player. He did struggle shooting from downtown this season, as he only shot 32%. Overall, for a freshman, he had a very solid season.

Koa Peat: A+

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) blocks Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) shot in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Koa Peat , or better known as "Mr. Arizona," had a fantastic freshman season. One of the best high school players in Arizona history put on a show for his home state. Peat averaged 14 points and 5.6 rebounds and came up huge in clutch games.

He won Most Outstanding Player from the West Region in the NCAA Tournament. Peat’s strength and size go along with his ball handling and midrange pull-up, which make him a special player. He will definitely be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft if he chooses to go that route.

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Motiejus Krivas: B+

Big man Motiejus Krivas saw a bigger role this season after Henri Veesaar transferred to North Carolina and Lloyd moved Tobe Awaka to the bench. The 7-foot-2 center started every game this season and averaged 10 points and eight rebounds.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) react in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images