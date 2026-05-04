Arizona Adds Diverse WR to 2027 Recruiting Class

Arizona has gotten its second commit in the 2027 class in the past 30 days. Wide receiver Braylen Ross has officially committed to the Wildcats. Ross is a 3-star receiver out of San Diego, Calif.

The 6-foot-4 receiver switched from the tight end position after his outlook as a wideout looked very promising. His fluid route running and high-point catching ability were key factors in Ross making the position change.

BREAKING: Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran WR Braylen Ross has committed to Arizona and went in-depth on why he chose the Wildcats



"Arizona recruited me harder than anyone and I love the coaches there."



Intel: https://t.co/h4Hn0rECe6 pic.twitter.com/OLL1TLLPK2 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 2, 2026

Arizona Beat Out Multiple Big 12 Teams

Ross received offers from schools such as Kentucky, Kansas State, and TCU. Multiple Big 12 teams were high on Ross. The Wildcats have had their eye on the wideout for a while now, as they offered him in June of 2025.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of the three Big 12 teams that offered Ross, he ultimately decided to head to Tucson and play for head coach Brent Brennan .

Ross’ Thoughts on Arizona

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Greg Biggins , high school football recruiter for Rivals, got a few words from Ross on his decision to become a Wildcat.

“Arizona recruited me harder than anyone,” Ross said. “I love their coaching staff and wide receiver development, that’s what I was looking for."

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I really like coach B [Brent Brennan] and Bobby Wade [WR coach]. They pushed hard for me, even though I wasn’t able to play my junior year. It’s real love out there, and it just felt like home.”

Ross attended the Wildcats' spring game and was a contributor in his commitment to Tucson and the Arizona program.

cats checking in at 1️⃣ 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/SPKhTzF24W — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) May 1, 2026

“I liked the city of Tucson a lot and felt very comfortable there,” Ross said. “It has a small-town feel, it’s a college town, and I love the all-around fit for me."

“I like the culture at Arizona a lot, that really stood out for me. It’s just a lot of great people at Arizona and I’m going to be surrounded by coaches and players who can help me and develop me and I’m very excited for this opportunity.”

100% COMMITTED to the University of Arizona!



Grateful for every coach and program that believed in me along the way.



Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone in my corner.



Thank you God.#BearDown 🔴⚪️🔵@ArizonaFBall @CoachBrennan @CoachJ_Miller @CoachDoege… pic.twitter.com/40aBbZNVpB — Max Markofski - 2027 (@MaxMarkofski) April 14, 2026

Wildcats 2027 Class

Ross is the third commit in the Wildcats' 2027 class. 6-foot-4 tight end, Max Markofski, committed to the Wildcats last month. He is a 3-star prospect out of Mission Viejo, Calif. Ross’ ability to play wide receiver is a bonus, with the Wildcats securing a tight end in Markofski.

I want to thank every coach who has taken the time to build a relationship with me and believe in my potential. Your support and offers mean more than you know.

With that being said, I’m blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona. @ArizonaFBall… pic.twitter.com/t25dJqbBgX — Trey Smith (Mark) 3⭐️ (@treysmith2027) December 2, 2025

The first commit of the 2027 class was back in December of 2025. Trey Smith , a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Arizona, decided to stay in the state and play for Brennan and the Wildcats. He is also a three-star prospect, making it two wide receivers so far who are going to Tucson in 2027.