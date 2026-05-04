Arizona Adds Diverse WR to 2027 Recruiting Class
Arizona has gotten its second commit in the 2027 class in the past 30 days. Wide receiver Braylen Ross has officially committed to the Wildcats. Ross is a 3-star receiver out of San Diego, Calif.
The 6-foot-4 receiver switched from the tight end position after his outlook as a wideout looked very promising. His fluid route running and high-point catching ability were key factors in Ross making the position change.
Arizona Beat Out Multiple Big 12 Teams
Ross received offers from schools such as Kentucky, Kansas State, and TCU. Multiple Big 12 teams were high on Ross. The Wildcats have had their eye on the wideout for a while now, as they offered him in June of 2025.
Of the three Big 12 teams that offered Ross, he ultimately decided to head to Tucson and play for head coach Brent Brennan.
Ross’ Thoughts on Arizona
Greg Biggins, high school football recruiter for Rivals, got a few words from Ross on his decision to become a Wildcat.
“Arizona recruited me harder than anyone,” Ross said. “I love their coaching staff and wide receiver development, that’s what I was looking for."
“I really like coach B [Brent Brennan] and Bobby Wade [WR coach]. They pushed hard for me, even though I wasn’t able to play my junior year. It’s real love out there, and it just felt like home.”
Ross attended the Wildcats' spring game and was a contributor in his commitment to Tucson and the Arizona program.
“I liked the city of Tucson a lot and felt very comfortable there,” Ross said. “It has a small-town feel, it’s a college town, and I love the all-around fit for me."
“I like the culture at Arizona a lot, that really stood out for me. It’s just a lot of great people at Arizona and I’m going to be surrounded by coaches and players who can help me and develop me and I’m very excited for this opportunity.”
Wildcats 2027 Class
Ross is the third commit in the Wildcats' 2027 class. 6-foot-4 tight end, Max Markofski, committed to the Wildcats last month. He is a 3-star prospect out of Mission Viejo, Calif. Ross’ ability to play wide receiver is a bonus, with the Wildcats securing a tight end in Markofski.
The first commit of the 2027 class was back in December of 2025. Trey Smith, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Arizona, decided to stay in the state and play for Brennan and the Wildcats. He is also a three-star prospect, making it two wide receivers so far who are going to Tucson in 2027.
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Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25."