EXCLUSIVE: Trey Smith Sets an Arizona Visit
The Arizona Wildcats have been recruiting players in a plethora of different class, including the class of 2027, which has taken the priority for many different reasons. One of the reasons that it took the priority is the simple fact that they are nearly done in the 2026 class. This has allowed them to shift their focus.
One of the positions that they have been targeting recently is the wide receiver position in the class of 2027. They have offered many different prospects in the class, including Trey Smith. Smith is one of the better players in the class at the position, and is a priority target for many schools.
He recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI and he detailed his current recruiting updates, a visit plan, and what could be next for him along the way through his high school football career.
"I have received lots of love from UofA. There has been lots of communication from several coaches," the extremely talented prospect confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI in his interview.
There are many different coaches that have started to stand out for the talented prospect. This includes one of the main coaches on the Arizona Wildcats staff.
"Receiver coach Bobby Wade is who I talk with the most, but I am in communication with several of their coaches every week."
The very talented recruit has already visited the school a handful of times, and will likely visit sooner than later, as he sets another visit date.
"Have been down already for 3-4 unofficial visits. I am planning to attend their 1st home game next month and will be setting up my official visit for the spring."
There are many different schools that have started to stand out in his recruitment recently, including the UCLA Bruins and the Miami Hurricanes.
"I have also taken an unofficial visit to Miami, Iowa, and UCLA. I am currently getting lots of communication from Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon State, Sacramento State, Stanford, and Washington State."
What will be his focus for what is next in his recruitment?
"For the fall, I’m really focused on the upcoming season. I’m grateful for everything going on in my recruitment for not having a ton of game film from my sophomore year. For the spring, I plan on really cutting my 100m time down significantly into the 10.4 range."
