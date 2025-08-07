Former Wildcat Stuffs the Stat Sheet in WNBA Game
The history of Arizona women’s basketball isn’t near the success that UA fans have seen with men’s basketball with their 39 NCAA Tournament appearances, 21 Sweet Sixteens, 11 Elite Eights, four Final Fours and one National Title.
However, the success of the program all changed when then-head coach Adia Barnes managed to get things going in the right direction and eventually landed them on the biggest stage in the 2021 national title game where the Wildcats fell 54-53 against Stanford.
Not only was Barnes a massive part of turning things around but so was star guard Aari McDonald, who followed her coach from Washington to Tucson and helped build a tough physical program.
While in Tucson, McDonald finished with averaging 21.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 4.2 APG while shooting 44% from the field in 93 games in her three years with the program.
“Although I’m from California, I want to say I’m from Arizona as well,” McDonald said when asked about the Wildcats. “I made incredible bonds over there and I do keep up with everyone.”
In three years with the program, McDonald finished with 2,041 points (No. 3), 386 assists (No. 10) and 235 steals (No. 7) making her arguably the best player in the history of Arizona women’s basketball.
Now, she is playing for the Indiana Fever and was signed in the middle of the season with the team currently sitting at 17-13 as they have dealt with multiple injuries this season.
McDonald has played in 18 games this season where she is averaging 10.1 PPG, 4.8 APG and 2.4 RPG while shooting 43% from the field and 32% from the 3-point line.
Recently, the Fever lost to the Los Angeles Sparks 100-91 but sit in fourth place in the league standings and third in the conference standings.
In the game, McDonald had a stat stuffing night and recorded 15 points, six assists and five rebounds while going 6 of 13 from the field and 3-for-7 from the 3-point line.
This season, McDonald started off the year not on an WNBA roster but found her way due to injuries and has taken the opportunity and ran with it helping her team in her 19 games on the roster.
Please share your thoughts on how Aari McDonald is developing in the WNBA and turning into a key player for the roster. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.