WNBA Sets Deadline for CBA Negotiations to Wrap to Avoid Affecting 2026 Schedule

The WNBA told the league's Players' Association and teams on Monday that both sides must agree to a new collective bargaining agreement by March 10 should the 2026 schedule remain unchanged, ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported Monday night.

The league and over 50 players met virtually on Monday morning for their second bargaining session this month involving players. It was during that conversation that WNBA leadership shared the March date, which is "thought to be the first deadline of sorts the league has provided players and teams as negotiations have dragged on," Philippou reports.

Late last week, the league countered the Players' Association's latest proposal with a rebuttal that offered no concessions on the issue of revenue-sharing—the primary sticking point in talks—but some on that of provided housing.

The WNBPA is planning to meet with leadership to figure out their response to the league's recent counter, per Philippou. Even if a deal is agreed upon in time, formal ratification could take much longer. And still on the to-do list ahead of the regular season are the April 13 draft, the expansion draft for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, and free agency.

On Sunday, the WNBPA told ESPN that, for the first time ever, the league generated enough revenue in 2025 to trigger revenue sharing with players. Moreover, $9.25 in licensing revenue will be divided among players, as well, the union said.

As things stand, the regular season is scheduled to begin on May 8.

