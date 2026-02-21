Analyzing Player of Year Chances for Arizona's Bradley

Arizona guard Jaden Bradley has been a steady force for the Wildcats this season, and he’s earning national recognition for his efforts once again.

Bradley was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Late-Season Team earlier this week. The senior guard has been a vital piece to Arizona’s success this season, and he has certainly earned his individual distinction on the list.

Well-rounded weapon for 'Cats

Bradley is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 assists per game as the Wildcats’ starting point guard. He’s shooting 48 percent from the floor, and 40 percent from three-point range, while also showing off his uncanny ability to hit timely shots down the stretch of close games. His composure in big moments, combined with his improved skillset has made him one of the best players in the country, and a piece that could play a part in a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year.

Now in his third season with Arizona, Bradley has made a substantial leap to become one of the top point guards in the country. He has scored in double-figures 19 times this season, including four games with 20 or more points. Perhaps his strongest performance of the season came against #13 BYU on Jan. 26, when he dropped 26 points on 10-15 shooting to go along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) looks to keep possession against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradley has company

Bradley also joined his backcourt running mate, Brayden Burries, on the list. The duo have helped push Arizona to its 24-2 record and its #4 ranking on the latest AP Poll update. Burries is the team’s leading scorer at 15.5 points per game, and has solidified himself as one of the top freshman players in the country alongside the veteran leadership of Bradley.

They’ll need Bradley to be on his A-game during the final stretch of the regular season. Arizona’s remaining schedule is as follows: Away at #2 Houston, Away at Baylor, Home vs. #8 Kansas, Home vs. #6 Iowa State, Away at Colorado. The Wildcats will certainly be tested heavily going into the NCAA Tournament, but they’ll need strong performances against this group in order to secure a 1 seed on Selection Sunday.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles down court against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradley will look to finish off the season just as strongly as he’s started it. Going for their second national title in program history, the Wildcats have a real chance to make some noise in March, and should be considered one of the favorites to hoist the trophy at the end of the season.

