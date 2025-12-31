Arizona Men’s Basketball Enters Big 12 Play Facing Great Tests

The Arizona Wildcats head into Big 12 Conference play carrying significant momentum after a perfect non-conference record and a dominant close to December. That strong start has pushed Arizona to the top of the national rankings, where the Wildcats enter league action as the No. 1 team in the country according to the latest AP Top 25 poll. With conference play beginning in early January, Arizona now faces a challenging stretch that will test consistency, depth, and road toughness.

Arizona’s nonconference success was built on balance and efficiency. As a team, the Wildcats rank among the national leaders in scoring margin, rebounding differential, and field-goal percentage, while also limiting opponents to one of the lower scoring averages in the country. Entering Big 12 play, Arizona averages over 85 points per game, shoots better than 48 percent from the field, and owns a double-digit average margin of victory.

Those numbers reflect a team capable of controlling games on both ends of the floor.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots a technical free throw during the second half of the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That statistical profile will be put under pressure quickly. The Big 12 is widely considered one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences, featuring multiple ranked programs and some of the most difficult road environments in the sport. Arizona’s conference schedule includes 18 league games, evenly split between home and away contests, with little room for error.

The Wildcats open Big 12 play on the road, immediately testing their ability to carry nonconference form into hostile territory. Early January also includes several matchups against mid-tier conference teams that are traditionally strong at home, making focus and execution essential.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) makes a layup over South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Protecting home court will be equally important, as Arizona hosts several high-profile conference opponents at McKale Center, where the Wildcats have historically performed at an elite level.

February represents the most demanding portion of the schedule. During that stretch, Arizona faces multiple nationally ranked conference opponents, including challenging road trips that could shape the Big 12 title race. These games will have added significance not only for conference standings, but also for NCAA Tournament seeding, where Arizona is currently projected as a top seed if it maintains its current trajectory.

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives with the ball around Houston Christian Huskies guard Kylin Green (3) during the first half in the NCAA men’s basketball on Dec. 29. 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State, BYU, Kansas, and Texas Tech are all ranked in the AP top 25 currently and will test Arizona all season long.

From a team standpoint, Arizona’s ability to rebound, defend without fouling, and score efficiently in transition will be key factors throughout conference play. The Big 12 is known for physicality and defensive pressure, meaning Arizona must continue to value possessions and maintain its strong assist-to-turnover ratio. Road performance, in particular, will be a determining factor in whether Arizona can separate itself from the rest of the league.

Another important element is consistency. Conference play removes the margin for slow starts or off nights, especially against opponents familiar with Arizona’s style of play. The Wildcats’ depth and balanced scoring have allowed them to withstand runs and adjust midgame, traits that will be essential as scouting intensifies.

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) and teammates celebrate at the bench during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As Arizona begins this new chapter in its season, expectations are high. A No. 1 ranking brings national attention and every opponent’s best effort. The upcoming Big 12 schedule offers no easy nights, but it also provides Arizona with repeated opportunities to strengthen its résumé and prove it belongs among college basketball’s elite.

Tell us how you see the Holiday Bowl playing out for Arizona by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.