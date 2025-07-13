Arizona's Aaron Walton Draws Major Comparison Ahead of MLB Draft
In the history of the program, Arizona has had over 300 players drafted in the MLB Draft and have had a player selected in the draft 13 consecutive years dating back to the 2011 draft.
Throughout its storied history, Arizona has seen 21 first round MLB Draft picks with the most recent coming during the 2024 draft when outfielder Chase Davis went No. 21 overall to St. Louis.
During the 2025 season, Arizona was led by a three-headed monster in the lineup in outfielders Brendan Summerhill, Aaron Walton and infielders Mason White.
The trio along with head coach Chip Hale helped lead the WIldcats back to Omaha in the College World Series ending a four-year drought and making it the first time under Hale as the man in charge of the program.
Now, they are getting ready for Sunday’s MLB draft and are listed as three Top 150 prospects entering the draft.
The highest rated player is Summerhill, who is projected as the 16th overall prospect and a first round selection.
However, D1 Baseball’s David Seifert is in love with another Arizona outfielder in Walton, who is projected as a fifth round draft pick.
“The guy I would probably pick in the second [round] who hasn’t received as much attention as he deserves is Aaron Walton from Arizona, Seifert said. “I just think the world of this guy. He has tools. He’s a Mike Trout looking dude that plays center field like Trout. He can throw, he can run, he’s got power. He takes bat to ball. I mean, I don’t know what else we’re looking for.”
That is high praise given that Trout was a first-round pick and has turned his MLB career into a Hall of Fame level career.
Now, he’s got a long way to go in terms of minor league ball and trying to make it to the Major League level but if he finds a team that is in love with his talents like Seifert is, then it could be an amazing career for Walton.
Again, right now, Walton is slotted as the No. 161 overall prospect according to MLB’s top baseball draft prospects list projecting him as a fifth round prospect.
This is despite Walton playing in 65 games totaling 253 at-bats where he had 81 hits for a batting average of .320 to go along with his 14 home runs and 49 RBI for Arizona in one season.
Only time will tell if Walton can make it to the MLB level, but the dream starts on Sunday with the MLB Draft starting at 3 p.m. (MST) on MLB Network.
