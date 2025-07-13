Looking at the Season of Wildcat Kevin Newman
In the history of the program, Arizona has had over 300 players drafted in the MLB Draft and have had a player selected in the draft 13 consecutive years dating back to the 2011 draft.
Throughout its storied history, Arizona has seen 21 first round MLB Draft picks with the most recent coming during the 2024 draft when outfielder Chase Davis went No. 21 overall to St. Louis.
Arizona has been a powerhouse program that has put guys in pro ball and has seen them make the Major League level.
One player that has had a solid MLB career is infielder Kevin Newman, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels in the middle of his eighth season after playing for Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Arizona and now in LA.
Before making it to the MLB, Newman played three seasons with the Wildcats from 2013 to 2015 playing for legendary head coach Andy Lopez.
During that time, Newman started in 165 games taking 674 at-bats where he tallied 227 hits while hitting .337 leading to 35 doubles, eight triples, two home runs and 112 RBI.
Because of his success in Tucson, Newman was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team and the All-Defensive Team as well.
Arizona were unable to make the postseason during Newman’s career in the desert with it being near the end of the Lopez era.
Throughout his MLB career, Newman has a 4.4 WAR in 2,150 at-bats where he has batted .20 while driving in 27 home runs and 207 RBI.
This season with the Angels Newman has appeared in 45 games taking 92 at-bats where he is hitting .207 recording a home run and eight RBI.
Although Newman is having a down year, his best season came with the Pirates where he batted .308 hitting 12 home runs and 64 RBI while playing in 130 games in 2019, which was his second season in the league.
Right now, the Angels sit at 46-48 in the AL West putting them nine games back of Houston for the division crown. In the wildcard, they are 3 ½ behind the Seattle Mariners.
Things aren't looking good, but the MLB All Star break is approaching, which will give the Angels a chance to recollect and gear up for the second half of the long 162 game season.
Please share your thoughts on the season Kevin Newman is having for the Angels. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.