Arizona Baseball Lands a Major Commit
The 2025 college baseball season is well over and Arizona’s success getting to the College World Series, which featured a Super Regional 2-1 series win over No. 5 seed North Carolina is a massive stepping stone and tone setter for the program moving forward under head coach Chip Hale.
Like we have talked about before, Hale has done a great job of keeping the talent on the roster following the trip to the CWS. Outside of graduating players and players taking the next step to the MLB draft, Arizona will have key players returning, making for an interesting 2026 season.
The starting rotation will have talent coming back in Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski set to take on bigger roles after ending the season on a high note with the two combining for 11 innings of work in the CWS and struck out 11 batters while giving up just five runs.
Even with things going in the right direction, that hasn’t stopped Hale from looking across the country and seeing what players the Wildcats can snag in the portal to improve the 2026 roster.
In all, Arizona has been able to bring in eight transfers ahead of the window closing, which has officially closed for the time being.
The players that Arizona has added are pitchers RHP JT Drake (Texas Tech), LHP Luc Fladda (Tulane), RHP Corey Kling (South Florida), LHP Patrick Morris (Western Kentucky). RHP Nolan Straniero (Elon)
Off the mound, the Wildcats have added three position players in INF Tyler Bickers (Milwaukee), C Beau Sylvester (Oklahoma State) and OF Carson McEntire (Oregon State).
Recently, Arizona received a commitment for its 2027 recruiting class in catcher Owen Eastwood Spring, Texas, who has been heavily recruited by Hale and his coaching staff.
Eastwood is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound catcher that also has done some work as an infielder during his time in high school.
On Perfect Game, they have a 60-yard dash time at 6.85 seconds and a 10-yard split of 1.57 seconds. Eastwood has an infield velo of 85 MPH and a catching velo of 78 MPH to go along with his 1.98 pop time as a catcher.
At the plate, Eastwood has an exit velo of 91 MPH, which was recorded on June 14 of 2025 this summer.
With the season over, Hale has been busy working to add to the Wildcats’ roster through the transfer portal and from the 2026 class. Now, he has received a commitment for the 2027 class from Eastwood.
Please share with us your thoughts on the addition of Owen Eastwood for the 2027 class. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.