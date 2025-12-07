Arizona Extends Offer to Elite 2027 EDGE Prospect

The Early National Signing Period for the 2026 class has come to an end, and programs across the country are now shifting their focus to the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have already secured commitments from two 2027 prospects, and they are targeting several others, including a four-star EDGE prospect who the Wildcats recently offered.

Wildcats Offer Four-Star EDGE

On Dec. 5, Arizona extended an offer to Rashad Streets, a four-star EDGE recruit from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. Streets shared on X that his offer from the Wildcats had come after a conversation with defensive line coach Joe Salave'a.

"After a great conversation with [Joe Salave'a,] I’m blessed to receive an offer from [Arizona Football] #BearDown," Streets wrote.

Streets is one of the top recruits in the 2027 class with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 75 overall player nationally, the No. 8 EDGE, and the No. 3 prospect from North Carolina.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Riley Wilson (16) and defensive back Johno Price (21) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's offer comes relatively late in his recruitment process, as Streets already has offers from more than 35 programs. In November, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that he was down to 12 schools, and the Wildcats did not make that list.

However, now that Arizona has extended an offer to him, Brennan and his staff will attempt to make progress with the young EDGE prospect and gain ground in his recruitment.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Streets had a busy fall, taking unofficial visits with several programs, including Ohio State, Oregon, and Alabama. For Arizona to have any chance of landing him over those other schools, the Wildcats will need to make a strong push and try to get him on campus for an official visit this spring.

In terms of what Streets is looking for in a program, he told Fawcett that development, scheme fit, and what his family thinks are all key factors in his decsion.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Arizona Wildcats helmets before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I’d probably just say development is probably the most important thing to me," Streets told Fawcett. "Also fit, I want to be able to see myself playing that defense, thriving in a defense. Another factor is how my family likes it. I definitely want them to like the place that I’m going to be at.”

As of right now, it feels like a long shot for Arizona to land the four-star EDGE, but if they can get him to Tucson in the upcoming months, there's a chance the Wildcats could end up establishing themselves as a contender for Streets.

