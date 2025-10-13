Top Performers From Arizona Baseball’s Intrasquad Scrimmages
Arizona baseball is continuing intrasquad games as it continues its 2025 fall schedule. The Wildcats took part in multiple intrasquad scrimmages earlier this week.
The Wildcats' analytics team kept track of both exit velocities for the hitters and fastball velocity for the pitchers.
The Top Producers
Among the top producers in exit velocity earlier this week, it was transfer Dom Rodriguez who led the way for the Wildcats at a 113.4 exit velo. Rodriguez redshirted at Fresno State in 2022 and spent two seasons at San Joaquin Delta College from 2023-24 before transferring to Arizona.
Among the other leaders in exit velocity for the Wildcats were Maddox Mihalakis and Andrew Cain, two of the top returners from last season in the lineup for Arizona.
Mihalakis hit .279 with 36 runs scored, 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, and 37 RBI last season for Arizona across 63 appearances with 60 starts.
Cain appeared in 49 games with 43 starts, hitting .247 with six home runs and 13 doubles.
On the pitching side in the latest intrasquad scrimmages, it was returner Owen Kramkowski who led the way for Arizona, reaching a high velocity with his fastball of 98.5 miles per hour.
Kramkowski is one of the top returning pitchers for Arizona. He finished last season with a 5.48 ERA and 90 strikeouts across 92 innings pitched over 18 starts.
Despite his numbers not standing out at the end of the year, Kramkowski was able to show flashes and will look to take that next step forward this year.
A Top Returner
One of the other top returners in the Wildcats pitching staff is Smith Bailey who topped out at 96 miles per hour in the intrasquad scrimmages.
Bailey stood out as a freshman last season, being named a D1Baseball First Team Freshman All-American and to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
He posted a 3.94 ERA last year with 80 strikeouts across 89 innings over 18 starts. He ended the season tossing three straight quality starts against Cal Poly, North Carolina and Louisville. That also included throwing six innings in five of his last six starts.
Arizona will host Pima Community College in its fall schedule on October 17 before hosting Central Arizona College on October 25.
What players are you looking forward to watching on the Arizona baseball team this season? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.