Arizona's Adonys Guzman Signs to the Next Level
Arizona baseball under Chip Hale had been bounced in regional play all three seasons and really had been close to making a super regional during that time. And despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
The starting rotation will have talent coming back in Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski set to take on bigger roles after ending the season on a high note with the two combining for 11 innings of work in the CWS while striking out 11 batters while giving up just five runs.
The postseason success for Arizona was followed with the program seeing nine players selected in the 2025 MLB Drafted, which was highlighted by stars Brendan Summerhill, Aaron Walton and Mason White all going in the first fourth rounds.
However, another Wildcats was drafted in catcher Adonys Guzman, who was taken in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It was reported that the former Arizona catcher has signed his rookie deal with a signing bonus of $499,000 for his fifth round No. 144 pick slot value.
The Wildcats’ offense was led by a three headed monster in Summerhill, Walton and White, which helped get the team to the College World Series.
However, you could make the argument that the fourth biggest bad in the order was Guzman, who in his last year with the program hit .328 in 232 at-bats where he crushed nine home runs and drove in 44 RBI.
After spending one season at Boston College, Guzman followed former pitching coach Kevin Vance to Arizona where he was able to improve his back in each season under Hale and his coaching staff.
Overall, Guzman turned into a solid hitting catcher, who finished with 10 home runs, 68 RBI, 128 hits in 435 at-bats while hitting .294 for his career.
This upcoming season, Hale and his staff will have the task to replace Guzman as the team tries to get back to the postseason and potentially make another run to the College World Series.
