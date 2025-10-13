Arizona Freshman Brings Professional Experience To Tucson
Sidi Gueye didn't start playing basketball till he was 12 years old. Despite getting a little late into the sport, it did not take long for the 6-foot-11 forward from Senegal to get noticed.
Gueye has been playing for Real Madrid in Spain since 2021. He was named to the all-tournament team at the Adidas Next Gen U18 Euroleague finals, averaging 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.
He committed to Tommy Lloyd and Arizona back in April and is slated to be one of the youngest players in the country heading into this season. He adds to the long list of international recruits who have committed to Lloyd.
- "I think it's part of the process and it was more late than we had hoped," Gueye said on what took him so long to come to the United States to play basketball. "The most important thing is that I'm here right now and I'm so excited to start."
While playing professional basketball overseas can help Gueye, he also touched on the differences in it compared to college basketball, which include the speed of the game.
"I think it is a little different basketball," he said. "I think playing in Europe, it is a little more tactical and here everything is fast. We just got to be ready and learn and try to be better."
It was Arizona coach Jack Murphy who had first reached out to Gueye during the recruiting process when he was playing in the championship in Spain. They developed a great relationship, as he put it, which was part of what led Gueye to Tucson.
"Coach Murph is a great person," Gueye said. "I always smile with him. He's very funny and a very good person."
Gueye touched on the difficulty of the past few months over the summer as he has been waiting on being able to join the team in Tucson. He did not arrive to the campus until August.
- "I can say hard. It was not easy for me because I was injured as well," he said. "I'm trying to be back and get ready for the season."
Arizona coach Christopher Rounds has been able to help Gueye get in shape heading into the upcoming season as he gets adjusted to a new environment and new team.
- "I have been working hard in the weight room every day," Gueye said. "I have been trying to push more evey day. (Rounds) always motivates me. He always says in time, you will be bigger and stronger. You just have to be passionate and it will come."
Gueye will likely be a player Lloyd and the Wildcats coaching staff will be developing over time.
Arizona opens up its season in three weeks in Las Vegas against the defending national champions in Florida.
