How Impressive Is It That Arizona Has a 2028 Commit
The Arizona Wildcats are always finding a way to work their recruiting magic, just like they did here recently by landing a 2028 commit two classes early. The early bird gets the worm... right?
The Arizona Wildcats have already started to search for players in a plethora of different classes, as one could argue that they are mainly done in the 2026 recruiting cycle, after landing many of their top targets in the class, and pursuing one of the better class rankings in the nation. This has allowed them to be able to shift their focus to future classes.
The future class they have shifted their primary focus to is the 2027 recruiting class, as they still await their first commitment in that class. They need to land some of their better targets in that class to keep their streak of amazing classes. It starts with the QB position, as the Wildcats pulled off the heist of the class by landing Oscar Rios after he was trending to UCLA for months. The Wildcats have been targeting many players in the 2027 recruiting class, but there has yet to be any luck.
Sometimes luck just falls into a program's lap, which is exactly what happened to the Arizona Wildcats last month. The Wildcats landed a player in a future class, but not in the 2027 class. Instead, they landed a player in the 2028 recruiting class. This is wildly impressive, as it is worth noting he can't even communicate with the staff unless he is on campus for a visit. While this doesn't typically happen, the Wildcats gave him the green light and let him commit after just one year of film. The player that they let commit to them isn't a slouch. He is one of the better EDGEs in the class.
That player is Simote Tupou. He is one of the better EDGEs in the class, but is also one of the better players in the nation. He is a Nevada High School football star, as he attends Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon High School in Henderson, Nevada. he already holds offers from teams like California, SMU, the in-state UNLV Rebels, and of course, the team he committed to, the Arizona Wildcats. Fans should appreciate this dedication as he is one of than 10 current 2028 commits in the class.
