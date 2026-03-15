Predicting Arizona’s Full NCAA Tournament Path

Arizona claimed the top of the Big 12 with a win over Houston in the Big 12 Championship game. It was the second time the Wildcats defeated the Cougars this season, and both games were down to the wire.

Now the Wildcats will turn their focus to the NCAA Tournament. They will earn a No. 1 seed after the wonderful season head coach Tommy Lloyd and his squad had. Joe Lunardi currently has the Wildcats slated as the top seed in the West region. Selection Sunday will take place this evening, and that is when the Wildcats will learn their path to glory.

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For now, let’s predict Arizona’s full NCAA Tournament path:

Round of 64: Howard

Another trophy to add to the trophy case! pic.twitter.com/1MRmrxFEEU — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

Howard punched its ticket to the dance when the Bison captured the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament title. They have become a powerhouse in the MEAC over the past few years.

The Bison have had a good season, finishing 23-10 (11-3). They are currently on an eight-game win streak and have all the momentum in the world coming off a conference title.

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The No. 1 seed versus the 16 seed, Arizona versus Howard. Even though the Bison are on a hot streak, the Wildcats would be clear favorites heading into the game. The Bison have a strong duo in Bryce Harris and Cedric Taylor III. Both are averaging 17 points a piece this season.

This is where the terrific season would end for the Bison. The Wildcats would hone in on Harris and Taylor defensively and cause havoc for the Bison. The defensive pressure put on by the Wildcats would ultimately be too much for the Bison to overcome.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝟭𝟮 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XJ804SYVZh — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

Round of 32: Utah State

Utah State secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament when it knocked down San Diego State to claim the Mountain West Championship. They went 28-6 (15-5) on the season.

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The Aggies are projected to be an eight seed according to Joe Lunardi. They would obviously have to defeat their first-round opponent, which looks like it may be against Iowa. The Hawkeyes have been struggling as of late, so the Aggies would have a great shot to advance.

It would be the Aggies versus the Wildcats in the Round of 32. The Aggies have a talented guard tandem as well in MJ Collins Jr. and Mason Falslev, who average 33 points as a duo. They also have a good amount of height on the roster to rival the length of the Wildcats.

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It may be a closer game than some expect, but the Wildcats would prevail against the Aggies. The Wildcats have too much star power and so many different guys that can get hot, and it would just be too much for the Aggies to handle.

Sweet 16: Wisconsin

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Wisconsin is one of the hottest teams in the country right now. They have two top-15 wins in March and lost to Michigan by just three points in the Big Ten semifinals. This would not be an ideal Sweet 16 matchup for the Wildcats.

The Badgers had two games against the Big 12 this season in BYU and TCU, and they went 0-2 in those matchups. That was all the way back in November, though; this is a completely different Badgers team.

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This is where it will get difficult on the path to the championship for the Wildcats. Lloyd and company would come away with a win, but it will not be easy at all. Nick Boyd and John Blackwell give the Badgers 40 points a night, and Burries and Bradley would have their hands full.

The defense from the Wildcats would ultimately be the reason they get the victory, but they very well could be on upset watch if they face off against the Badgers. This would be the farthest the Wildcats have made it in the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

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Elite Eight: Virginia

The Elite Eight would see the Wildcats go up against Virginia. This would be another team that is flaming hot. The Cavaliers are coming off a nail-biting loss to Duke in the ACC Championship game. They have not lost to a team besides the Blue Devils since the end of January.

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The Cavaliers are a gritty, well-coached team that grinds out victories. If the Wildcats play their brand of ball, then they will advance to the next round. It would not be a cakewalk by any means, but the offensive power from the Wildcats would get the best of the Cavaliers.

With that being said, Lloyd has to have his team play Wildcat ball. They have gone on multiple cold streaks throughout the Big 12 Tournament, and that cannot happen in this scenario. If they stay true to the brand, the Wildcats would be in the Final Four.

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Final Four: Florida

Up next, the defending National Champions, the Florida Gators. They have obviously been a great team this season, but they did just get boat-raced 91-74 by Vanderbilt in the SEC semifinals.

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This would be a rematch of the season opener when the Wildcats took down the Gators 93-87. This is where the stellar Wildcat defense will prevail. In the first matchup, the Wildcats made just two 3-pointers in the entire game and still scored 93 points and won.

That game was a while ago, but Lloyd will use that game tape to his advantage and have his boys attack the Gators. This Wildcats team has grown so much since then, and it will show in this showdown. Lloyd and his team would move on to the national championship game.

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2001 is the last time the Wildcats have made the big game, but that will all change this season. This team has it all: great coaching, lockdown defense, and multiple players that can step up night in and night out. This team is poised to make a championship run.

National Championship: Duke

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It would be No. 1 seed versus No. 1 seed, the Wildcats versus the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils have a fantastic 32-2 overall record, but they have not been playing like a 32-2 team as of late.

The Blue Devils are a great team, but they are banged up right now. They still have the talent to make it to the title game, but the Wildcats would not be a great matchup for the Blue Devils.