How to Watch: Arizona Players Ready for Monday's Games
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are seven former Wildcats participating in the summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Monday will feature a slate of summer league games for Arizona fans to keep an eye on. A total of three teams with UA ties will be playing.
Everything gets started with the Miami Heat taking on the Celtics at 5 p.m. (MST) on ESPNU and can be streamed on ESPN+.
In that game, Wildcat fans can see Larsson, Johnson and Ballo play as they show off their skills to their organization and develop along the way.
Not too long after that, The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Utah Jazz at 5:30 p.m. (MST) on NBA TV and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Bryant has been a defensive menace on the court during summer league games creating energy with his efforts and has come up with numerous blocked shots, steals and tipped passes that have led to turnovers.
“He’s an incredible player and a really good person as well," Cooper Flagg said during postgame interviews.“He plays really good defense, he didn’t look tired at all. I was definitely feeling a bit gassed.”
Finally, the night will be closed out by the Los Angeles Lakers squaring off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on NBA TV and can be streamed on ESPN+.
The game will feature Koloko, who is trying to work his way back into the league after having a health issue that kept him out not too long ago.
Last time out, Koloko scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 from the field and even knocking down a 3-point bucket.
Please let us know what game you will be watching during Monday’s summer league slate of games. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.