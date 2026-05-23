Abdul Carter Shuts Down Talk of Jaxson Dart Beef After President Trump Rally

Giants linebacker Abdul Carter clarified that him and Jaxson Dart “are good” after his initial public reaction to his quarterback introducing President Donald Trump at a rally.

On Friday, Dart introduced President Trump at a rally in New York. He started a “Go Big Blue” chant as he addressed the crowd at the rally before saying, “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. Without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

The following day, Carter reposted the video and wrote on X, “thought this s--- was AI, what we doing man.”

thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man https://t.co/ePR3b4MZEv — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) May 23, 2026

Carter’s comment went viral on social media, drawing over 36 million views and 19,000 comments.

As the post garnered traction and mixed reactions from across the internet, including speculation on how this might affect the locker room in New York, teammate and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor wrote on X, “Locker Room is fine. Focus on New England.”

Hours after Carter’s initial post, the second-year edge rusher shared another message on X, saying, “Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives.”

Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives. — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) May 23, 2026

Carter and Dart Are Pivotal to Giants’ Success

Both Carter and Dart were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and are foundational young pieces to a Giants franchise looking to turn their fortunes around. Carter, the No. 3 pick, has already emerged as a burgeoning star, finishing fifth among edge rushers in pass rush win rate in 2025, per ESPN. Dart, meanwhile, showed signs of becoming the team’s quarterback of the future after a promising rookie campaign saw him flash his abilities as a runner and passer while leading the offense. He completed 63.7% of his passes while throwing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Giants have had a strong offseason overall, which started with bringing in John Harbaugh as the team’s new coach and, most recently, extending general manager Joe Schoen on a multi-year deal. New York’s new leadership did already encounter some drama during the draft when star receiver Malik Nabers questioned how the selection of linebacker Arvell Reese would fit with the team. Harbaugh kept the situation from escalating as he had a conversation with Nabers to explain the team’s plan for its new first-round pick.

The Giants will now turn their focus back to the practice field as they return for their second week of OTAs on Wednesday from May 27–29. They completed the first session of OTAs earlier this week and will hold their third week of OTAs between June 1–4.

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