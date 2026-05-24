Jeremiyah Love's Rookie Rushing Yards Total Will Surprise You

For the first time since Saquon Barkley in 2018, a running back has been drafted with a top-five pick. The Arizona Cardinals surprisingly selected Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with their third overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The move came as a surprise considering the number of holes they have on their roster, and the running back position wasn't one of them after just recently signing former Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier to a two-year, $12.25 million contract.

With that being said, Love is in a Cardinals uniform, and he'll be one of the more interesting rookies to watch this upcoming season. FanDuel Sportsbook has recently released the OVER/UNDER for his rushing yards in his rookie campaign, so let's take a look.

Jeremiyah Love Rookie Rushing Yards Total

OVER 900.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

UNDER 900.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jeremiyah Love's rushing yards total is set at just 900.5, which means the betting market doesn't have a lot of faith in him reaching 1,000 yards in his rookie season. To me, that signals that there's going to be a mix of lack of carries for Love, as well as a lack of productivity.

Let's look back at last season. Ashton Jeanty was drafted sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, and while he had to run behind a bad offensive line, he got the large majority of carries for the Raiders and still managed 975 yards despite averaging only 3.7 yards per carry.

Then there's TreVeyon Henderson, who was only given 180 carries in his rookie season, but was productive enough to surpass 900 yards, finishing with 911. He averaged a blistering 5.1 yards per carry.

With Love's rookie rushing yards total set at 900.5, Cardinals fans should be concerned. That's a sign that he may not be able to produce like Henderson or get the amount of carries as Jeanty, due to a crowded Arizona backfield.

Not everything is bad news for Love believers. The running back is still the co-favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year alongside Fernando Mendoza at +430.

The Cardinals will open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Septemeber 13.

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