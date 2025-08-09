Fall Training Camp Day 8: Ty Buchanan and Alexander Doost
Training camp continues to roll along for Arizona with the season opener against Hawaii just three weeks away. The focus on Friday was the offensive lineman, as Ty Buchanan and Alexander Doost spoke to the media following practice.
Here is what they each had to say on their own games, as well as some insight on some of their teammates.
On the game slowing down for Doost:
Doost: "Getting the chance to actually play this past season, especially playing with a guy like Jonah (Savaiinaea) allowed me to take time to really look at my own technique and see what I needed to fix. After going against some of the hardest games I've ever played, then going to practice and working on them, especially with the (defensive line) we play against here at practice, it has been helping me a lot."
On the growth of Ka'ena Decambra:
Buchanan: "He's taking the role of learning center every single day. It's a new position for him. I think he's doing a great job getting all the footwork right."
Doost: "He's been doing awesome. I know it wasn't what he expected when he got here, but he has been taking that role very well, especially with helping us. He's got a lot on his shoulder and when ever we can, we kind of try to take that weight off him but he's doing awesome."
On the biggest struggle for the offensive line in training camp:
Doost: "Just consistency. We'll have good plays, we'll have good entire practices and then the next day or the next rep... it won't be as good. I think we need to find a way to keep those good reps going where everybody is on the same page with everything."
On how the offensive line can maintain consistency with not everyone healthy:
Buchanan: "We're just all excited to play with each other, so we don't really focus on who is next to us. We're just excited to compete against each other and support each other as well."
On the versatility of Rhino Tapa'atoutai:
Doost: "His technique has been so (good), even through injury. Every single day, you'll see him out at practice. When we're running actual plays against the defense, he is right behind us practicing his steps. I think his versatility is that he can play both tackle and just as well guard when we need him to. He is that reliable."
On how playing between Josh Baker and Jonah Savaiinaea helped Doost:
Doost: "It was super helpful. I was super stressed out when I found out I'd be playing against Utah and they were right next to me. They were saying like we're going to do a great job, we're going to do whatever we can to help you and I think that has helped me more now because I feel like I am able to help my guys whenever I can."
