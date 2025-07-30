WATCH: Wildcats' Brent Brennan on Media Day
The Arizona Wildcats football team is gearing up for the 2025 season with plans on being mor improved team from last year's
The 2024 season was a disappointing one that saw Arizona go 4-8 in their first season with the Big 12.
Head coach Brent took to the podium as part of the Wildcats media day that was hosted one day before the start of fall camp.
To watch, view below.
1. Building up the roster, building up the coaching staff. What do you think was the most significant part to that process?
"Well, I'd say it's both things. I think when, when you go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn't working, and then put those pieces together. And part of those pieces are how we're going to do things, in terms of how we're going to Coach, what we're going to do schematically, and then the the other part of those things are, who are the players that are going to play those roles, right? And so we've added more players to a roster than I've ever been a part of this off season, and also more staff transition than I've ever been a part of. But credit to the new coaches, credit to new players, and then also credit to our current roster members."
Does your approach or mentality change in this fall camp, as opposed to last year, with it being your first one?
I would say it's definitely different. My approach. Does it change wholeheartedly? No, because I still believe at the end of the day, football is about blocking, tackling, having right people in the right places, and executing at a high level and playing harder than everybody that you compete against. You know, that being said, Did I come at this offseason with a different mindset than last season? Absolutely, the circumstances were way different, right? Like this, this was a much more, you know, in terms of putting the team together and building it. It was much more in what I thought we needed here at the U of A and so we're kind of in the, you know, we've been on the job for, I think, 19 months now, or maybe a little bit less than that. And so when you look at that, how do you get the right people on in the right seats on the bus, how do you get the right players to fit the schemes that you're going to run and execute in? And that's what we've been doing. And so, like, my mindset or my approach hasn't necessarily changed, because I still think everything has to be process-driven, process, because last year we killed ourselves with outcome focus. But that can't be who we are now. We have to be worried about today. What is the compliance meeting going to be like this afternoon? We're going to kick ass in that meeting right then we're going to move on to the next meeting, and we're going to dominate that meeting, and we're going to focus on all these small parts as we build our program, day in and day out through training camp, so that when we get to the Hawaii game, we will have incredible momentum and be ready to attack that moment."
What do you like most about your team on the field coming into camp. What concerns you most about your team coming into training camp on the field?
I would say what I like most about where we're at is I think we made huge strides in grasping scheme changes on in all three phases," Brenna said on what he lied so far. "When you bring in three new coordinators, it's a lot of new learning, and I love how the players have just attacked that, you know, throughout the off season, throughout the spring practice, just just how intentional they've been about understanding and being able to apply what that new scheme is going to look like, like in Offense, defense and special teams."
"I don't know that concerns me, but like the things we have to figure out," Brennan said on what concerns him. "We have to figure out who those pieces are going to be in the special teams, because we've had so much, so much of a roster overhaul. We got to figure out who we're going to be the guys are going to run down on kickoff. But, you know, we got to find out, can we hit it out of the end zone every time like we did it last year with Tyler, Loop? We had a real benefit with that. You know, I think we got to figure out what the rotation is going to look like in the offensive line, because there's a lot of new pieces there."
On being outcome-focused.
"As we got into it, it was whether it was a single drill, whether it was in the practice environment, whether it was in a game, like even the games that we won didn't feel good to the players. We didn't win by enough. We didn't play well enough on this side of the ball. We didn't play well enough, right? And that part of it, I think, was, was just watching them go through that, and then when we did lose a game, it was incredibly devastating, working with our team, talking with our team, trying to pull us out of the funk that that's that put us in, just because we've been so focused on something so far down the road."