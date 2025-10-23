A Fair Grade of Craig Naivar and His Squad Through Seven Games
The Arizona Wildcats are now 4-3 following a two-game skid, dropping heartbreaking one-possession matchups to BYU 33-27 in double overtime and Houston 31-28 on a walk-off field goal with seconds remaining.
With those losses comes the bitter pain of being so close to a win, but not doing enough to get the job done. Head coach Brent Brennan knows all too well what that feels like and will do whatever it takes to make sure his team does not feel that pain again for the remainder of the 2025 season.
- "When you lose two games that way and it's so hard and it's so challenging, the thing that we talk about with the players is what choice do you have," Brennan said. "
- "You want to choose to believe you can or you can't. And so with this team, this team believes they can. And that's the way they showed up for work yesterday and that's the way they'll show up for work tomorrow."
- ... Helping our players navigate that and doing those things the right way and continuing to live redline and continuing to dive into our process is what's given us a chance to play better football. And if we stay the course, we will get it. Keep We have to keep pounding the rock. Eventually, it's going to break."
With the Wildcats heading into the bye week, they will have plenty of time to correct any blemishes they have had so far.
One particular area that must be addressed is the special teams units, which are coached and led by Craig Naivar.
Special teams breakdown
Arizona has been stellar in both kickoff and punt, led by Ian Wagner and Isaac Lovison, who took over the punting duties in place of Michael Salgado-Medina midway through the season.
Wagner has averaged 64.6 yards per kickoff through seven games this season, with 19 of those being returned and 40 touchbacks occurring.
Lovison took over full-time punting duties against Iowa State and has been a big weapon on special teams ever since. He Averages 44.3 yards per punt on 15 of those with six being inside the 20.
The big area that Naivar needs to work on through the bye week is field goals. Michael Salgado Medina has had trouble lately when it comes to scoring three points when the team absolutely needs it.
In total, he is 11-for-16. He is a perfect 8-for-8 on field goals from 20 and 39 yards. Things start to get shaky when attempting field goals between 40 and 49 yards, where he is 1-for-5. However, he is also 2-for-3 on field goals that are between 50 and 59 yards.
Grade: C-
Naivar receives a C- for coaching his unit to become a strong team in covering punts and kickoffs, utilizing two big-legged kickers in both squads.
There have been some moments where the punt team has given up a large chink of yards when it counted the most. Arizona gave up a huge punt return to BYU at the end of the game to give the Cougars an opportunity to tie the game, which they took full advantage of.
Naivar will also need to work with Salgado-Medina on his long-range accuracy on field goals to improve that unit in the last five games of the season, where bowl eligibility is on the line.
Tell us your thoughts on the special teams and how Naivar has coached by commenting on our X account. Just click the link right here to find us, and be sure to give us a follow.