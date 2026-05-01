Arizona's Burries' Draft Stock Rising as NBA Combine Approaches

Brayden Burries continues to garner attention ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft as a possible lottery pick, and he’s being mocked as such once again.

Burries was Arizona’s leading scorer this past season despite being just a freshman. He averaged over 16 points per game on elite efficiency from both the field and from three-point territory, and was the team’s leader in three-point makes.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Arizona Last Season

He played an integral role in Arizona’s historic 2025-26 campaign. The team won a program-record 36 games and advanced to the Final Four — their first in over 25 years. Arizona started the season 23-0, with ties, its best start in over 100 years, and posted a program-best .923 winning percentage. They ultimately fell just short of their second national title in program history, but it doesn’t take away from the momentous season.

Burries was also part of Arizona’s impressive trio of freshmen, which also included Koa Peat and Ivan Kharchenkov. With those three running the show alongside veterans such as Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka, Arizona had a strong mix of exuberant youth and experienced veterans that allowed them to be as successful as they were on both ends of the court.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Now with the offseason in full swing, Burries’ focus has shifted to the NBA Draft. He recently declared his intentions to enter the draft, and he’ll likely be selected in the lottery. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Burries landing at the 8th overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Vecenie’s Thoughts

“Burries was the leading scorer on one of the top three teams in the country, despite a slow start that saw him average just 7.8 points in his first five games,” Vecenie said. “The question is about separating from his man consistently, as he’s more of a power guard who uses the threat of his shot to keep defenders off-balance."

"Burries turned into a really good defender by the end of the year and averaged 1.5 steals. If Dallas plans to kickstart its rebuild around Cooper Flagg with Kyrie Irving as the point guard, Burries would be a great fit between them.”

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Burries will look to keep working towards a lottery selection at this summer’s draft. After an impressive freshman campaign that saw him showcase his skillset across numerous facets of the game, Burries will look to add to his legacy once he’s selected by an NBA team later this year.