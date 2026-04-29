Arizona's Burries Likely To Go High in NBA Draft

Arizona guard Brayden Burries continues to be mocked as a potential top 10 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-4 guard was a star for Arizona in his freshman season, averaging a team-best 16.1 points per game on elite efficiency from both the floor and from beyond the arc. Burries also led Arizona in three-point makes.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

He was part of a Wildcats team that won a program-record 36 games and reached the Final Four, cementing their status as one of the best teams in the program’s century-long history. Burries was the forefront of that success as one of the team’s best talents.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Burries Shows Off Versatility

Burries showed he is much more than just a scorer throughout the season, flexing his ability to rebound at a high rate and play with intensity on the defensive side of the floor. As such, his draft stock has risen considerably since the beginning of the season, and he has established himself as one of the top guards — and players — available in the 2026 NBA Draft class.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Initially thought of as a late-first round pick for the 2026 NBA Draft, Burries worked his way into the lottery conversation as the season progressed. Now in the offseason, Burries remains in those lottery-pick conversations as the draft inches closer. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo mocked Burries to be selected 9th overall by the Chicago Bulls in his latest mock draft.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Woo’s Thoughts

“Burries endeared himself to teams over the course of the season as a steady two-way contributor with room to grow as a scorer,” Woo said. “Scouts see an intriguing upside as he continues to improve as an on-ball playmaker, but he is a solid-enough shooter to play the two, giving him appealing versatility. He is older than other freshman guards in the lottery and not as toolsy or flashy, but might be closer to directly impacting winning.”

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes for the basket during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Chicago's pathway to relevance in the East remains somewhat foggy, and the Bulls should be targeting the best available talent at this spot,” Woo added. “Burries would be a solid fit on the perimeter next to Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis and a long-term upgrade on Chicago's current backcourt options.”

Burries will look to continue showing scouts at the next level that he belongs among the best available talent in this summer’s draft class. He’ll also look to further his legacy in the NBA after a very successful one-and-done season with the Wildcats.