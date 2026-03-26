Arizona's Burries Recognized by Legend As Top Rookie
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Arizona guard Brayden Burries has consistently been one of the best freshmen in the country this season, and some notable talking heads are taking notice.
Burries is the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 16.0 points per game heading into the Sweet Sixteen. The freshman standout is shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range.
His ability to score at a high level while also providing energy on the other side of the floor, and on the glass has made him not only one of the best freshmen in the country, but one of the best players in general.
He’s been key to the Wildcats’ 34-2 record this season. They’ve been at the top of the AP Poll — where they spent nine-straight weeks at No. 1 — KenPom, and NET rankings for a vast majority of the season. Arizona also swept the Big 12 regular-season and conference tournament titles, earning a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona Is Rolling
So far, they’ve knocked off Long Island and Utah State in the first two rounds to advance to the Sweet 16.
Burries, along with other standout rookies Koa Peat and Ivan Kharchenkov, have given Arizona the youthful boost it’s needed this season. Ahead of their matchup with Arkansas, ESPN’s Dick Vitale named Burries amongst his “Diaper Dandies,” highlighting the country’s best freshmen.
- “This Wildcat wonder has lit up the desert with his scoring punch and two-way hustle. In early-season classics and January showdowns, he has delivered big-time buckets and lockdown defense. He plays with a joy and confidence that has had fans purring in Tucson. A future star, no doubt about it,” Vitale said.
Burries Has Boosted Draft Stock Tremendously
Burries has boosted his draft stock tremendously this season with his play. Initially being thought of as a possible mid-to-late first-round pick at the start of the college basketball season, Burries is now expected to be selected in the lottery of the 2026 NBA Draft this summer. His veteran playstyle and even keel composure make him one of the top guards in a loaded draft class.
Burries and the Wildcats will look to continue their strong play in the Sweet 16 and advance to the Elite Eight. They’ll be up to the task with an Arkansas team that has Darius Acuff on it, but Arizona has proven it can compete with any team in the country, making it one of the more exciting matchups of the postseason so far.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.