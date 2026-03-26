Arizona's Burries Recognized by Legend As Top Rookie

Arizona guard Brayden Burries has consistently been one of the best freshmen in the country this season, and some notable talking heads are taking notice.

Burries is the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 16.0 points per game heading into the Sweet Sixteen. The freshman standout is shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Kolby King (7) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

His ability to score at a high level while also providing energy on the other side of the floor, and on the glass has made him not only one of the best freshmen in the country, but one of the best players in general.

He’s been key to the Wildcats’ 34-2 record this season. They’ve been at the top of the AP Poll — where they spent nine-straight weeks at No. 1 — KenPom, and NET rankings for a vast majority of the season. Arizona also swept the Big 12 regular-season and conference tournament titles, earning a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Arizona Is Rolling

So far, they’ve knocked off Long Island and Utah State in the first two rounds to advance to the Sweet 16.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Burries, along with other standout rookies Koa Peat and Ivan Kharchenkov, have given Arizona the youthful boost it’s needed this season. Ahead of their matchup with Arkansas, ESPN’s Dick Vitale named Burries amongst his “Diaper Dandies,” highlighting the country’s best freshmen.

“This Wildcat wonder has lit up the desert with his scoring punch and two-way hustle. In early-season classics and January showdowns, he has delivered big-time buckets and lockdown defense. He plays with a joy and confidence that has had fans purring in Tucson. A future star, no doubt about it,” Vitale said.

Dick Vitale broadcasts during the second half of a game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burries Has Boosted Draft Stock Tremendously

Burries has boosted his draft stock tremendously this season with his play. Initially being thought of as a possible mid-to-late first-round pick at the start of the college basketball season, Burries is now expected to be selected in the lottery of the 2026 NBA Draft this summer. His veteran playstyle and even keel composure make him one of the top guards in a loaded draft class.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates with guard Brayden Burries (5) after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Burries and the Wildcats will look to continue their strong play in the Sweet 16 and advance to the Elite Eight. They’ll be up to the task with an Arkansas team that has Darius Acuff on it, but Arizona has proven it can compete with any team in the country, making it one of the more exciting matchups of the postseason so far.