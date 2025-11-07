Arizona Coaches Speak Out on Transfer WR Tre Spivey
Arizona's passing game has been the driving force of the offense in recent weeks. Offensive coordinator Seth Doege has leaned into quarterback Noah Fifita as the leader of the scoring unit.
Fifita has thrown for 2,042 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also just two touchdown passes away from tying the program record for touchdown passes in a career, currently held by Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
One of the key reasons the attack through the air has been so successful this season is that the ball is being shared effectively. Without star wideout Tetairoa McMillan, now with the Carolina Panthers, the Wildcats brought in a host of transfers out wide to help their junior quarterback bounce back from a poor 2024 campaign.
So far, it's worked. Five of the top seven leaders in catches on the roster transferred to Tucson this season. Javin Whatley, a Chattanooga transfer, leads the team with 33 receptions, while Kris Hutson, a Washington State transfer, follows closely behind with 29 catches.
One of the new faces in the receiving room this season has found the end zone routinely, but hasn't made a big impact on the offense. After another big score against Colorado last week, the Wildcats' coaching staff wants to see more.
Tre Spivey
The Kansas State transfer has been a mixed bag this season for the Wildcats. Spivey was expected to be a big presence in the passing game this season, using his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage, but it hasn't gone the way many expected.
Still, Spivey has helped the Arizona offense get on the scoreboard. On just 21 touches this season, the sophomore wideout has scored seven times. He's caught 11 passes for 280 yards and six touchdowns and has added one rushing score.
Spivey's large frame and catch radius really define his physical style of play, which the Wildcats should lean into moving forward.
- “There’s also a mentality that he brings with it, because there are lots of guys that have physical tools to break tackles or make people miss or whatever that is,” coach Brent Brennan said at his press conference Monday.
- “Tre absolutely plays to who he is, and you like that kind of mentality and that aggression when the ball is in his hands.”
Wide receivers coach Bobby Wade echoed Brennan's sentiment, citing Spivey's new understanding in using his physical traits, particularly his surprising speed given his size.
- “I think what’s developed is his confidence within (his speed),” Wade said. “What he’s hearing in his head is about ‘finish, finish, finish,’ and there’s some technique to it.
Spivey has jump-started the offense in both of the last two outings. Against Houston, he started the day by snagging a pass from Fifita and darting 70 yards down the middle of the field for a score. Last week against Colorado, he took a screen pass and broke a tackle before flexing his speed again for a 57-yard score.
Despite those explosive plays, those were his only catches in those two games.
The sophomore receiver isn't concerned about his role in the offense, however. Rather, Spivey has used his time in Tucson to develop into a better player who could have a more consistent role down the line.
That's something Brennan believes establishes the culture he wants in the locker room.
“It’s been fun to see his process of development since he’s been here,” Brennan said. “That’s been really clear. I think Coach Wade has done a fantastic job with him … He told Coach Doege after the game, and then he told the offense yesterday, in the offensive side of the ball meeting, he is having the most fun he’s ever had playing football. And I think that speaks a lot to the experience he’s having here at Arizona.”
