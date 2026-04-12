Arizona Commit Dominates in Nike Hoop Summit

The annual Nike Hoop Summit went down last night, and it did not disappoint. The summit is an annual showcase that features top high school seniors from the USA competing against a select team of top international players around the same age as the USA players.

Caleb Holt , an Arizona commit, was selected to play for Team USA. Holt is a 6-foot-5 guard from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is ranked as the best prospect in Florida and the fourth-best nationally, according to 247Sports.

Holt built an impressive trophy room during his time in high school. Holt won Gatorade’s 2023-24 Alabama Player of the Year. He then went on to win back-to-back state titles. Holt also has national success, as he won gold with the 2024 USA Men’s U17 National Team and in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Holt: 24 Pts, 8 Rebs, 2 Ast

Holt had a great performance in the summit last night, as he led Team USA with 24 points. He shot 50% from the field and hit four 3-pointers. Team USA needed every one of Holt’s points , as they won in overtime with a final score of 102-100.

Holt’s scoring abilities were on full display, but he did more than just put the ball in the basket. He grabbed eight rebounds, recorded two assists, and had seven steals. Yes, that is right, seven steals.

My three biggest observations from watching the Nike Hoops Summit —



- How elite is Caleb Holt going to be next year, like potential #1 overall pick good?



- Will there be a bidding war for Miikka Muurinen. Feel like he’ll be a college signee to NBA draft prospect next year.



-… — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) April 12, 2026

Holt carried the Americans in the first half, as he had 14 points at halftime, and all four of his 3-pointers came in the first half as well. You have to think Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd is extremely pleased after seeing Holt’s performance.

Holt Has Big Shoes to Fill

The Wildcats will see a lot of turnaround next season, primarily at the guard spot. Jaden Bradley has already declared for the NBA draft, and Brayden Burries will most likely enter, as he is projected to be a lottery pick.

Koa Peat will also probably enter the draft as well, as he is projected to be a mid-first-round pick. Bradley, Burries, and Peat were the top three scorers for the Wildcats last season. That is 43 points a night, more than likely gone just like that.

Therefore, the keys to the program will be handed to Holt, as there is no doubt that he will be in the starting lineup come tip-off next season. He will have big shoes to fill after Burries had a fantastic freshman season, as he averaged 16 points and five rebounds a game.

Holt should have calmed the nerves of Wildcat fans with his performance last night in the summit. His size and athleticism will be a sight to see in Tucson next season.