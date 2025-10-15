Two Arizona Players Returning Home To Houston This Weekend
It will be a homecoming this weekend for Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano and defensive back Dalton Johnson when the Wildcats head to Houston.
Reescano grew up north of Houston in New Caney, while Johnson grew up 30 miles west of Houston in Katy. They are both expecting to have many friends and family at the game on Saturday against the Cougars.
"I'm still hitting my teammates up," Reescano said. "I can't lie. I don't know how many people I'm supposed to have (at the game)."
Reescano added that he had 45 friends and family come to the game at TCU last season. Johnson had 25 people at the TCU game and 36 people come to the Alamo Bowl game against Oklahoma a couple of years ago.
Johnson said he is expecting to have 28-30 tickets for friends and family at the game. He added that he has been "moving quick" to get as many as he can.
"It means the world," Reescano said on what the support means to him. "That's my support system. Without them, I don't think I would be anything."
Johnson takes full pride in the football scene in Katy where he grew up, including attending Katy High School.
"I try to tell the guys in the locker room, but they never believe me," Johnson said. "When Friday comes around, you have Mom and Pop shops and small town restaurants closing early to go to high school games. I think football really means something. I'm so glad I went to Katy High School. I feel like that football program is really college-like and it got me ready for the next level."
Ever since defeating Utah on the road early last season, Arizona is 0-4 away from Tucson heading into Saturday. In those four losses, they have lost by an average of 28 points.
The Wildcats will look to not only advance to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in conference play, but also finally get back on the winning side on the road this weekend.
"It's really just how you prepare that Friday when you're traveling," Johnson said. "Just making sure you are detail-oriented and you have everything handled before from school and knowing the playbook. When you arrive to Houston, we should be game ready and ready to play that instant."
