Three Defensive Keys For Arizona Heading Into Houston
The Arizona defense held BYU scoreless in the second and third quarters last weekend before the Cougars came storming back in the fourth quarter to eventually win in double overtime. The Wildcats' defense has still performed exceptionally well overall this season, which has helped lead to a 4-2 start to the season.
Heading into this week, Arizona now ranks No. 6 in scoring defense (18.5) in the Big 12, No. 3 in total yardage allowed (275.7), No. 1 in passing defense (151.3) and No. 4 in run defense (124.3).
Across the entire country, the Wildcats rank No. 15 in total yardage allowed and No. 10 in pass defense.
In a recent article by ESPN's Mel Kiper, Arizona safety Genesis Smith came in at No. 8 in his current safety rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here is a look at a few keys for Arizona defensively on Saturday as it looks to enter its bye week on a winning note.
Third down defense
In the two losses for Arizona this season, it has struggled heavily getting teams off the field on third downs.
This past week, BYU went 8-for-16 on third downs and a few weeks ago, Iowa State went 6-for-13 on those downs.
Houston finds itself in the middle of the Big 12 in converting third downs at No. 9 converting 38.7 percent of its third downs. Overall on the season as a defense, Arizona is still third in the conference in defending those downs which shows how good they have been in the four wins. That success will need to continue this weekend.
Defending the quarterback run
Arizona struggled to keep BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier in the pocket last week as he ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman doesn't run as much as Bachmeier, but he has still proven to be capable with five scores on the ground this season. This comes after he ran for just two touchdowns combined during his three years at Texas A&M.
The Wildcats did a great job containing Avery Johnson against Kansas State earlier this season. They'll need to bring that same focus on the road this week against Houston and Weigman under center.
Shutting down the run game
The run defense struggled at times against BYU this past week, but it has still been a strong part of the defense for Arizona overall on the season.
Houston running back Dean Connors has run for 438 yards on four touchdowns on 95 carries to this point in the season. His rushing total ranks No. 6 in the Big 12.
