EXCLUSIVE: 2029 Davin Phipps Details His Arizona Offer
The Arizona Wildcats are one of the better programs when it comes to recruiting, as they are always jumping on recruits early in their recruitment. That is exactly what they did with one of their newest offers, as they offered one of the top 2029 players in the country. That player being Davin Phipps. Phipps is one of the better players in the state of North Carolina. He received his first offer from the Wildcats, which is a huge offer to receive in the 2029 class, as he has yet to play a high school game.
Phipps recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss his offer, his visit plans, and more interesting details.
"To be offered by Arizona is a big achievement, I have been working for this my whole life and for Coach Carter to have faith in me and my abilities is just a very big achievement I feel especially from such a school as Arizona, every year they are a tough team to beat and have built a winning program and a winning culture there," the talented prospect stated whne discussing his Arizona Wildcats offer with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented prospect stated why he is looking forward to building a relationship with one of the most popular coaches on the program.
"I am looking forward to continuing and growing a relationship with Coach Carter. A big reason I would like to grow that relationship is because of how much trust he has in me right now, and I would love to prove him right as we continue through this process. I would also love to grow a good relationship with the Offensive Line Coach, Coach Oglesby. Since he will be my position coach so obviously we will be working extremely closely together, so I would like to make sure mine and Coach Oglesby's is really good."
The talented prospect could be on his way for a visit sooner rather than later, as he discussed the chances of him and his family visiting the program.
"Absolutely, my family and I are already talking about making it out there for a gameday visit this fall. A reason why is that I would love to get to meet the coaching staff in person and grow a good relationship with all of them. And I would also love to check out what the school and atmosphere are like."
