Arizona Players Looking to Stand Out Against Bethune-Cookman

1. Koa Peat – Forward (Team Scoring Leader & Versatile Wing)

Dec 16, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Koa Peat is arguably Arizona’s most consistent scoring threat this season and the focal point of the Wildcats’ offense. Averaging around 14 points per game, Peat combines scoring efficiency with rebounding and playmaking prowess, making him especially dangerous in matchups against undersized or less disciplined defenses.

Peat’s ability to score from multiple levels, including midrange pull-ups, cuts to the basket, and occasional 3-point shooting, gives Arizona the kind of offensive balance that can wear down lesser defenses like Bethune-Cookman’s. His rebounding numbers (about 5.0 per game) also help Arizona control the boards and generate extra possessions.

Against Bethune-Cookman, Peat’s scoring could force double teams, opening opportunities for teammates which is something Arizona has exploited well in recent blowout wins. If he stays aggressive early, he’ll likely set a tone that Bethune-Cookman will struggle to counter.

2. Tobe Awaka – Forward/Big Man (Rebounding & Interior Game)

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) slam dunks the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tobe Awaka’s impact is less about flashy scoring and more about controlling the paint. He anchors Arizona’s frontcourt with his rebounding and interior presence, averaging about 10.2 rebounds per game while contributing key points around the rim.

Awaka’s role is crucial against an athletic Bethune-Cookman team that may not match Arizona’s size. By dominating the glass both offensively and defensively, Awaka helps deny second-chance opportunities for opponents while fueling Arizona’s transition game.

His rebounding significantly contributes to Arizona’s overall team edge on the boards, which has been a major strength this season.

Even if his scoring numbers aren’t the flashiest, Awaka’s ability to protect the rim and challenge inside shots will be vital in limiting Bethune-Cookman’s scoring chances in the paint.

3. Anthony Dell’Orso – Guard/Wing (3-Point Shooting & Floor Spacing)

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) makes a lay up during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Anthony Dell’Orso adds a different but equally important element to Arizona’s offensive attack: perimeter scoring. He’s averaging nearly 11 points per game, and his 3-point shooting roughly 1.6 made triples per contest at about 36.7% from beyond the arc stretches defenses and creates space for stars like Peat and others to operate.

Dell’Orso’s shooting efficiency makes him a threat any time he’s on the perimeter. Teams that close out too aggressively on him risk giving up drives or kick-outs for open looks. For Arizona against Bethune-Cookman, his 3-point threat could open up the offense and keep the Wildcats from stagnating, especially if the game slows or becomes less physical.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

In recent games, Dell’Orso’s timely shooting has helped Arizona maintain offensive pressure, and against a team that may struggle with perimeter defense, he could have a breakout night.

