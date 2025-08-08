Arizona Infielder Sees Major Growth in Summer League
Arizona baseball under Chip Hale had been bounced in regional play all three seasons and really had been close to making a super regional during that time. And despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was shortstop Mason White, who posted a team-high 20 home runs while driving in 73 runs and batting .327 on the season. During the NCAA postseason, White hit four home runs, drove in seven RBI and racked up eight hits.
From that team, Arizona lost a lot of talent in its starting lineup to the MLB Draft and saw its top three batters in White, Brendan Summerhill and Aaron Walton go in the first four rounds of the draft.
So, Hale will be looking for new faces of the program to emerge from within, or one of the seven transfers to shine in the desert.
However, one name to potentially keep an eye on in terms of a player off the bench for Arizona is infielder Ethan Guerra, who only got one at-bat during the 2025 year and knocked in a hit and scored a run against Pepperdine.
This summer, Guerra has been playing in the Northwoods League on the Wausau Woodchucks with the season coming to an end.
During his time with Wausau, Guerra appeared in 16 games where he hit .271 collecting 16 hits, 16 RBI and scored 15 times with four doubles, three steals and a home run.
Arizona is figuring out its roster and has made changes with incoming transfers and a recruiting class that is still being filled out.
Now, it's hard to see Guerra in the starting lineup after just playing one game a season ago. However, he could be a major piece of the bench that provides the Wildcats needed depth as you get into the dog days of the long college baseball season.
