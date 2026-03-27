Tommy Lloyd Details Arizona's Impressive Win Over Arkansas

For the first time since the 2015 season, the No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats are headed to the Elite 8 after taking an early lead over the No. 4-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks and keeping a firm grasp of it to win the game 109-88.

It is the first time in head coach Tommy Lloyd's career that he has made it past the Sweet 16, and the Wildcats did so in incredible fashion, executing a nearly perfect offensive game plan and playing an airtight defensive scheme.

With No. 2-seeded Purdue waiting, Arizona will carry a ton of momentum in hopes that the convincing win will fuel the Wildcats' motivation to continue smothering any opponent standing in the way of a trip to Indianapolis, IN.

Arizona's Offense Continues the Scoring Onslaught

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) shoots over and-one in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Wildcats may have played one of their best offensive games of the season, shooting 64% from the field, 63% from 3-point range, and 77% from the free-throw line. Arizona only shot eight 3-pointers and nailed five, but rarely needed to go long distance as it held the lead for almost the entirety of the game and dominated down low and from midrange.

Modestly, Lloyd credited his team's unrelenting style of play, which has given opponents trouble in all 37 games of the season.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"When I was watching film, I thought we could have a lot of success offensively, whether it's running our flow or transition or just pounding the paint and our guys did a great job coming out and executing the game plan and hanging with it," Lloyd said. "Sometimes when things are coming easy offensively, and that's no disrespect to anybody."

"It's just sometimes you have a flow and it's going easy, a rhythm, it's hard to stay in that rhythm for an extended period of time... We got to find a way to recreate that rhythm we had tonight. We know that's going to be a big time challenge."

Arizona Dominates Arkansas Despite Single Digit Number From Three-Point Range

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) hits Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) as he shoots in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Arizona's 21-point win over the Razorbacks made a huge statement for any team that crosses paths with it through the remainder of the tournament. What is even more impressive about the win is the fact that the Wildcats only attempted eight 3-point shots through 40 minutes of play.

The Wildcats drained five of those long-distance shots and shattered Arkansas with midrange and up-close buckets. Despite the low number of 3-pointers, Lloyd feels that his team is playing the exact style of basketball that the Wildcats are built for.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) dunks the ball past Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"I'm playing a brand of basketball that I think is effective for how our team's built," Lloyd said. "What's cool about coaching and cool about the game of basketball is there's so many different ways to play. I have no disrespect or I don't look down on any style of play. We just play a style of basketball that's really effective for how we're built. I would just say it was just a possession by a possession deal."