Arizona Extends Transfer Portal Offer to Georgia Tech Center

Through the first few days of the 2026 transfer portal, Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have been notably quiet. While most schools are already hosting portal prospects on campus visits, the Wildcats have been sitting back and targeting only a handful of players.

While the Wildcats haven’t been highly active so far, they are still pursuing portal talent, including a Georgia Tech center transfer whom they recently extended an offer to.

Wildcats Offer Former Georgia Tech Center

On Jan. 3, Arizona extended an offer to Santana Alo-Tupuola, a transfer portal center from Georgia Tech. Alo-Tupuola announced that the Wildcats had offered him on X, writing, "University of Arizona Offered."

Alo-Tupuola was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He received nine Division I offers and ultimately committed to and signed with Georgia Tech.

He’s spent the last two seasons with the Yellow Jackets and appeared in all 13 of the team’s games in 2024 as a true freshman, primarily on special teams. In 2025, he appeared in ten games for Georgia Tech, making four starts at center.

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Alo-Tupuola doesn’t have a ton of experience or a transfer rating from 247Sports or Rivals, Arizona desperately needs to upgrade its interior offensive line with the departures of players like Chubba Maae and Ka’ena Decambra. If the Wildcats land the Georgia Tech transfer from the portal, he’d likely become an immediate starter for them in 2026.

According to Alo-Tupuola’s X account, Arizona is the fifth program to offer him, joining Arizona State, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Cal. He’s scheduled visits with the Golden Bears on Jan. 4 and the Badgers on Jan. 8.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although the Wildcats haven't scheduled a visit for him yet, that could change soon, and it’s something they should consider if they want a chance to land the transfer center.

Arizona is expected to retain much of its 2025 production into 2026, so Brennan and his staff don’t necessarily need to bring in a portal class of 10 or more players. Still, the Wildcats have a few positions to upgrade heading into next season, and Alo-Tupuola would help address a significant need on the offensive line.

If the Wildcats want to land Alo-Tupuola, they’ll need to make significant progress with him over the next week and a half. Still, extending an offer to the Georgia Tech transfer at least opens the door for Arizona to add him to its offense in 2026.