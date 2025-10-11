Arizona Releases Final Availability Report Before Playing BYU
The Arizona Wildcats will face their biggest opponents of the season in the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars today in what may be a rainy, wet game at Arizona Stadium, in what will be the 27th time the two teams have met each other.
A lot of history is shared between Arizona and BYU, from playing each other as conference foes for 15 years in the Western Athletic Conference to making history in bowl games.
Neither team will hold back on defense, as both boast 10 units in the FBS. Arizona is currently ranked as the 10th best defense, while BYU sits at the No. 8 spot, making this game a classic battle of who will be the more aggressive and physical team.
On offense, Noah Fifita will be looking to carry over some momentum from last Saturday, where he threw for 376 yards and five touchdowns, which was the fourth time he had thrown for that many scores in his collegiate career.
Although he had carved up the Oklahoma State defense with ease, he will have a tougher time in doing so against a defense that ranks 12th in passing yards allowed.
Freshman quarterback also has a challenging puzzle to solve against an Arizona offense that is the 11th best in passing yards allowed.
Both the Wildcats and the Cougars have released their final availability reports of the week, which will give fans a look at who they can expect to play. Here is a summary of the report.
Who's out
The Arizona Wildcats have 12 players listed as out for the upcoming game, while the BYU Cougars have four players sidelined, with two others doubtful to play.
For Arizona, the Absence of Defensive linemen Tre Smith and Jarra Anderson is the most significant blow to the team. Defensive backs Jshawn Farusto-Ramos. Dajon Hinton and Gianni Edwards will not be suiting up. Offensive linemen Keona Peat and Jordan Brown are out as well.
The Wildcats have four tight ends who are not able to suit up either. Kellen Ford, Tyler Powell and Keyan Burnett will not be playing. Powell's season ended in the first game of the season due to a leg injury, and Burnett has decided to redshirt after dealing with a lingering hamstring problem. Cam Barmore and Sam Olson will anchor the tight end room.
Defensive ends Malachi Bailey and Mays Pese will see a lot more action on the field after it was announced that Smith had season-ending surgery. Chase Kennedy and Riley Wilson might also get some looks at the edge.
Wide receiver Jojo Phillips, running back Stone Moa, Cornerback Marcus McKenzie and linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother are all out for BYU.
Questionable/doubtful
Arizona has just two players who are listed as questionable/doubtful for Saturday. Wide receiver/punt returner Jeremiah Patterson and defensive back Jack Luttrell are both questionable.
For BYU, linebacker Jack Kelly and defensive lineman Anisi Purcell are doubtful to play. Running back Enoch Nawahine and safety Tommy Prassass are questionable.
Cornerback Jonathan Kabeya is probable for Saturday. Linebackers Isaiah Glasker, Miles Hall, Naki Tuakol and Slale Epera are also probable.
Should Gasker and Kelly not suit up, it will be huge for Arizona as they both lead the team in tackles for loss and sacks.
