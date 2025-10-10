How Wildcats Defense Graded Out in Week 6 Win
The Arizona Wildcats responded well to their first loss of the season with a 41-13 thumping of Oklahoma State. After jumping out to an early lead, the Wildcats never looked back, thanks to their strong defensive performance.
Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales continues to improve his side of the ball in his first season leading the defense. The 13 points scored by the Cowboys is the fewest the Wildcats have surrendered to a Big 12 offense thus far this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, several Wildcats had strong showings in the victory. Here are the top five defensive performances from Arizona's Week 6 win (minimum 30 snaps).
5. LB Taye Brown
Brown has been a focal point of the Wildcats' defense this season, and that continued Saturday night. While he only had three tackles in the game, he was a force in pass coverage over the middle of the field. He is now fourth on the team with 22 tackles this season.
According to PFF, Brown earned a 72.1 overall grade, with a run defense grade of 72.6, a tackle grade of 77.6 and a coverage grade of 70.3.
4. CB Jay'Vion Cole
The second-string cornerback saw more action against Oklahoma State thanks to the lopsided score and impressed with his coverage on the perimeter. Cole was allowed just three catches on seven targets, and added a pass deflection and a tackle for loss for good measure.
According to PFF, Cole had a 75.3 overall grade and a coverage grade of 79.2, third-best among Wildcats in the game.
3. LB Max Harris
Harris wreaked havoc across the Cowboys' offense with a team-high seven tackles and a forced fumble in the win. The senior linebacker has become a staple and a reliable leader in the middle of an Arizona defense that continues to improve.
According to PFF, Harris had a 76.3 overall grade, a 90.4 run defense grade, a 71.3 tackle grade and a 71.6 coverage grade.
2. CB Ayden Garnes
Garnes had one of his best games of the year against the Cowboys. Despite only having two tackles, the redshirt senior allowed just two catches for eight yards on four targets in the game. He also had a pass deflection.
According to PFF, Garnes earned an 80.3 overall grade, his highest grade this season. He also scored a 72.6 tackle grade and an 80.6 coverage grade.
1. S Dalton Johnson
Johnson is a player the Wildcats rely heavily upon on the backend of the defense. He tallied five tackles, a pass deflection and a sack in the game. Johnson's growth as a defender has allowed Gonzales to line him up anywhere on the field. He took snaps from inside the box, at the slot and from deep safety.
According to PFF, Johnson played 51 snaps, tied for the most on the team. He had a 80.5 overall grade, a 82.6 tackle grade, a 79.4 run defense grade and a 71.5 coverage grade.
Let us know what you of the Arizona defense before the Wildcats host No. 18 BYU this Saturday. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.