Arizona’s 2026 Recruiting Class Makes Major Leap

With updated national recruiting rankings, the Wildcats now have five four-star prospects committed to their 2026 class.

Max Dorsey

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Early National Signing Day approaches, recruiting sites have been working hard to finalize their evaluations of the 2026 class. Multiple prospects saw their star rating rise in the last few days, including four Arizona commits.

With the updated rankings, the Wildcats have now landed five four-star commits in the 2026 cycle, and the group ranks as a top 35 class in the entire country. 

Arizona's 2026 Class Gets Massive Boost

On Nov 19, Wildcat Authority's Jason Scheer reported on X that four commits in Arizona's 2026 class have been upgraded from three-star recruits to four-star recruits: Wide Receiver RJ Mosley, Cornerback Xaier Hiler, Offensive Lineman Malachi Joyner, and Tight End Henry Gabalis. 

Mosley, Hiler Joyner, and Gabalis now join quarterback commit Oscar Rios as the Wildcats' 2026 four-stars, and Arizona's 2026 class now ranks 35th in the country according to 247Sports. Here's a look at each player's updated rankings and their current standing in the class overall.

RJ Mosley

Tre Spivey
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. He committed to Arizona as a three-star recruit back in June.

Out of all of Arizona's commits that received a boost in the update recruiting rankings, Mosley saw the biggest jump. 247Sports' composite rankings now list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 112 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 16 wide receiver, and the No. 14 recruit from California. With 247Sports' updated rankings, Mosley is now the highest-rated commit in the Wildcats' 2026 class.

Xaier Hiler

Hiler is a cornerback prospect from Denton Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. He committed to the Wildcats as a three-star recruit in June.

Ayden Garne
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With 247Sports' updated rankings, Hiler now ranks as a four-star recruit, the No. 181 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 21 cornerback, and the No. 26 prospect from Texas. Now that his rating has been updated, Hiler is now the second-highest rated commit in the Wildcats' 2026 class.

Malachi Joyner

Tristan Bound
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joyner is an interior offensive lineman prospect from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona. He committed to the Wildcats as a three-star prospect in June.

Unlike Mosley and Hitler, Joyner doesn't hold a national rating according to 247Sports, but with the updated rankings, he's now listed as a four-star recruit, the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, and the No. 3 prospect from Arizona. He becomes the third-highest rated commit in Arizona's 2026 class.

Henry Gabalis

Gabalis is a tight end prospect from Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, Washington. He committed to Arizona as a three-star prospect in April.

Arizona footbal
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Sam Olson (84) celebrates a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Like Joyner, 247Sports doesn't give Gabalis a national rating, but with their updated rankings, he's now listed as the No. 18 tight end prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit from Washington. The young offensive lineman is the fifth-highest rated commit in Arizona's class, behind the three recruits listed above him and Oscar Rios, who slides in at four.

MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.