Arizona’s 2026 Recruiting Class Makes Major Leap
As Early National Signing Day approaches, recruiting sites have been working hard to finalize their evaluations of the 2026 class. Multiple prospects saw their star rating rise in the last few days, including four Arizona commits.
With the updated rankings, the Wildcats have now landed five four-star commits in the 2026 cycle, and the group ranks as a top 35 class in the entire country.
On Nov 19, Wildcat Authority's Jason Scheer reported on X that four commits in Arizona's 2026 class have been upgraded from three-star recruits to four-star recruits: Wide Receiver RJ Mosley, Cornerback Xaier Hiler, Offensive Lineman Malachi Joyner, and Tight End Henry Gabalis.
Mosley, Hiler Joyner, and Gabalis now join quarterback commit Oscar Rios as the Wildcats' 2026 four-stars, and Arizona's 2026 class now ranks 35th in the country according to 247Sports. Here's a look at each player's updated rankings and their current standing in the class overall.
RJ Mosley
Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. He committed to Arizona as a three-star recruit back in June.
Out of all of Arizona's commits that received a boost in the update recruiting rankings, Mosley saw the biggest jump. 247Sports' composite rankings now list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 112 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 16 wide receiver, and the No. 14 recruit from California. With 247Sports' updated rankings, Mosley is now the highest-rated commit in the Wildcats' 2026 class.
Xaier Hiler
Hiler is a cornerback prospect from Denton Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. He committed to the Wildcats as a three-star recruit in June.
With 247Sports' updated rankings, Hiler now ranks as a four-star recruit, the No. 181 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 21 cornerback, and the No. 26 prospect from Texas. Now that his rating has been updated, Hiler is now the second-highest rated commit in the Wildcats' 2026 class.
Malachi Joyner
Joyner is an interior offensive lineman prospect from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona. He committed to the Wildcats as a three-star prospect in June.
Unlike Mosley and Hitler, Joyner doesn't hold a national rating according to 247Sports, but with the updated rankings, he's now listed as a four-star recruit, the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, and the No. 3 prospect from Arizona. He becomes the third-highest rated commit in Arizona's 2026 class.
Henry Gabalis
Gabalis is a tight end prospect from Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, Washington. He committed to Arizona as a three-star prospect in April.
Like Joyner, 247Sports doesn't give Gabalis a national rating, but with their updated rankings, he's now listed as the No. 18 tight end prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit from Washington. The young offensive lineman is the fifth-highest rated commit in Arizona's class, behind the three recruits listed above him and Oscar Rios, who slides in at four.
