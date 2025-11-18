Three-Star 2026 Tight End Decommits From Arizona
Arizona and head Coach Brent Brennan have had a relatively smooth 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wildcats were able to land several of their top targets, and hadn't seen much negative movement within their class over the last two months or so.
However, on Tuesday, Arizona faced a significant setback for its 2026 class as a three-star tight end decommitted from the program and reopened his recruitment.
2026 Tight End Decommits From the Wildcats
On Nov 18, Darren Schmitt, a three-star tight end prospect from Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington, announced on X that he was decommitting from Arizona and reopening his recruitment.
- "First off I want to thank Coach Miller and the U of A for all the time and attention they’ve invested in me," Schmitt wrote. "After a lot of thought I have decided to decommit and open up my recruitment. I look forward to what God has in store for me! My recruitment is 100% open!"
Schmitt had been committed to Arizona since June 16, shortly after taking an official visit to Tucson. Losing the 6'5", 225-pound tight end will definitely hurt the Wildcats' 2026 class, as Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 1336 overall player in the country, the No. 87 tight end, and the No. 13 prospect out of Washington.
This is the first decommitment in the Wildcats' 2026 class, and it comes with less than three weeks until Early National Signing Day. Schmitt was one of two tight end commits that Arizona had, and with his decision to decommit, three-star Henry Gabalis from Everett, Washington is the only one that remains.
While losing Schmitt isn't ideal for Arizona, it shouldn't significantly harm their national standing. He was the Wildcats' 14th-highest-rated commit (out of 21) and isn't an elite prospect by any means. Still, Brennan and his staff will likely look to add another tight end to their 2026 class, whether that's through high school recruiting or in the transfer portal.
Schmitt was pursued by a few other Division I programs before he committed to Arizona. Boise State hosted him on an official visit in June, and Portland State and Sacramento State also showed interest in the young tight end.
There is a strong likelihood he will end up committing to one of those schools. However, since he only decommitted and didn't flip his commitment elsewhere, there's still a possibility he might recommit to Arizona before Early National Signing Day.
Please share your thoughts on Schmitt's decommitment from Arizona. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link.