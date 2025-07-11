Arizona Wildcats 2025 Running Back Preview
The backfield for Arizona under running backs coach Alonzo Carter saw some changes this offseason with the leading rusher from last year in Quali Conley graduating.
The Wildcats also saw Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after playing in one game last season, be named the MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl before he was drafted in round seven by the Washington Commanders.
The leading returner for the Wildcats is junior Kedrick Reescano who did not have a consistent role last season, but did see 11 carries in two of the final three games. His best performance came early against Northern Arizona when he ran for 71 yards and a touchdown on six carries. He also ran for 73 yards on seven carries against Utah and 55 yards on 11 carries against Arizona State.
Reescano will look to take a step forward this year in his first full offseason after he didn’t join the Wildcats till late in the summer last year.
“Once he came for a full year, he has been able to change his body,” Carter said of Reescano. “... Now being that lead guy, he is very mature. He had a great offseason.”
Carter talked about trying to get Reescano to become more of a vocal leader on the field this season.
“He has a lot of respect with his peers and teammates. He knows the offense. He is very comfortable, and spends a lot of time with Noah Fifita. They are considered our leaders on the offensive side of the ball.”
The big new addition in the backfield for Arizona is senior Ismail Mahdi who transferred to Tucson from Texas State after just rushing for over 1,300 yards and touchdowns two years ago. He totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage both seasons at Texas State with a combined 44 receptions and 17 total touchdowns.
Mahdi noted during spring camp how similar the offense is under offensive coordinator Seth Doege to what he played under at Texas State, which is what most appealed to him when deciding to transfer to Arizona.
“It is very similar, a tempo-based offense,” Mahdi said. “All of the protections are similar as well too.”
Sophomore Mike Mitchell, Freshman Cornelius Warren III and juniors Quincy Craig and Anthony Wilhite fill out the rest of the backfield for Arizona.
Doege led Marshall to a top-20 rushing offense in the country where they averaged over five yards per carry last season. Reescano and Mahdi figure to form a thunder and lightning type of duo together to help lead the rushing attack for the Wildcats.
