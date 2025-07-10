The Latest on Wildcats Target TJ Taylor
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting many different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class from a plethora of different states, and at a plethora of different positions. The Wildcats have offered many prospects and have hosted many others as well. Luckily for the Wildcats, they have landed many of their top targets on the recruiting trail, including players on both the offensive and teh defensive side.
They have landed guys such as Brandon Smith, who was a home run snag for the Wildcats, as he is set to play running back for Alonzo Carter. They have also landed a guy like Keytrin Harris, who will be a force to be messing with up front, as he was one of the biggest steals and most underrated prospects not only in the Wildcats' class, but the nation as a whole.
The Wildcats have hosted many recruits, who have yet to commit, as they await a decision very patiently. This includes a prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, not as a high school recruit, but as a JUCO prospect. The Wildcats have been targeting TJ Taylor, who is a very talented prospect from the state of California, a state where the Wildcats recruit very well.
He currently attends College of the Canyons, which is a Junior College program that has helped him be rated as the 3rd best prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. he is also rated as the first best prospect at his position, which is the offensive tackle position. He holds offers from many schools, and has visited many schools officially.
The schools he took an official visit to include the Arizona Wildcats and Washington State. The Wildcats were one of his first offers, and made an immediate impact, as he is set to make a college decision very soon.
There are many teams standing out, but at this time the Wildcats have been a pace leader. They have set the pace and will have some teams to battle, but the Cougars seem to be their biggest threat to the California prospect. No date has been announced at this time, but the Wildcats have no reason to believe that they are in a great spot for the offensive tackle, and could very well hit a home run in this recruitment.
Stay tuned with Arizona Wildcats On SI to know when the decision is made.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!