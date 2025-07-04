EXCLUSIVE: Austin Coles Details His Arizona Wildcats Offer
Austin Coles is a talented prospect from the state of Illinois. He currently attends Barrington High School and holds offers from many schools. Some of the schools that have already offered him include the Arizona Wildcats, the Florida State Seminoles, the Florida Gators, and the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Coles recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI following his offer to discuss many key details. This includes his Arizona Wildcats offer, recruitment, visit plans, and many more key details in his process.
"It’s feels great, it’s a school that I hadn’t had on my radar, but I really like how they use their TE’s," Cole stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his surprise offer from the Big 12 program.
Which coach is the talented prospect looking forward to building a relationship with? He explains why Josh Miller is a coach that he wants to build a relationship with.
"I have been communicating with Coach Miller, and I am definitely looking forward to getting to know him and more about what they are looking for," the 2027 tight end stated.
The talented prospect is hopeful to visit, but when will he make this happen?
"I’d like to get out to a game this fall to check out what football is all about out there."
There are many schools that have been targeting the talented prospect. He is having to still narrow down his list as a whole.
"I’m still trying to narrow down where I feel the most at home, so not really sure. Illinois is Home, so they are always at the top of my list."
There are many things that can come to mind for the prospect when he thinks of the Arizona Wildcats.
"I’ve really only been out there once in my life, so I’m looking forward to learning more about football in Arizona.
How attractive is the Arizona Wildcats offensive system when it comes to the tight end position? The very talented prospect detailed how this is something that Coach Miller pitched to him already and this is something he is interested in overall.
"Coach Miller sent me a lot of film on how they use the TE, and it is pretty exciting to see the spread offense and the TE getting the ball a lot. So I’d say that is pretty attractive."
