Who Committed To The Wildcats In June
The Arizona Wildcats have had many major wins and losses in the world of recruiting. Luckily for Wildcat fans, they have won far more than they have lost. They landed many of their top targets in the 2026 class at a plethora of different positions, including the QB position, where the Wildcats would land their top target overall.
What makes the Wildcats so special is their ability to win these recruiting battles from all over, and even land the ones that have a special meaning and a huge battle going on.
Here are some of the recruits that have committed to the Arizona Wildcats in the state of June, followed behind with a full list of the players who committed to the Wildcats.
Oscar Rios - Committed to Arizona
It is no secret that this is arguably the biggest landing for the Wildcats, after playing what could be the backseat role for a large majority of this recruitment. The former Purdue Boilermakers commit made his decision to commit to the Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins, who was labeled as the favorite. The talented prospect made his decision to commit to the Wildcats with the possibility of Madden Iamaleava and Nico Iamaleava helping the Wildcats in the end, with his major factor being playing time, as is anyone who plays QB.
Jaden Parker - Committed to Arizona
Parker is a very talented linebacker commit from the state of Texas. He is also one of the better prospects in the class, as he committed to the Wildcats in the month of June. The talented backer committed to the Wildcats over San Diego State and company. Winning a battle in the state of Texas is a major win, as many can elaborate that the state of Texas is known for their high school football talent.
Darren Schmitt - Flipped to Arizona from Boise State
It was flipping season for the Arizona Wildcats, who made an effort to flip the Boise State Broncos tight end commit, and did just that. The talented prospect visited the Wildcats and quickly made a decision to flip from the Broncos. He is one of the few prospects that entertained flipping.
Here is the full list of commitments in the month of June for the Wildcats.
• Oscar Rios
• Brandon Smith
• Darren Schmitt
• Jaden Parker
• Griffin Tillis
• Malachi Joyner
• Xaier Hiler
• RJ Mosley
• Nathan Allen
• Harvie Moeai
• Kaisi Lafitaga
• Michael Langi
